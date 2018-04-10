Inventor Develops Smart Watch Armband (DLL- 3357)

"I work in a cafeteria and needed a place to keep my watch so it wouldn't be in the way. Then, early one morning, God gave me this idea in a dream. I decided to take the next step and develop my idea," said the inventor. The WA BAND keeps a smart watch securely in position on the user's upper arm. It allows a user to wear a smart watch without it being damaged or a hindrance. It eliminates the need for an individual to remove the watch from his body entirely. This armband is comfortable and easy to use. It ideal for fitness enthusiasts and anyone who wears a smart watch.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL- 3357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

