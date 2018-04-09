Inventor Develops Transporter for Shopping Purchases (HUN-521)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a faster, easier way to transport my grocery bags from my car to my house," said an inventor from Sugar Land, Texas. "I did not want to have to weigh my arms down or take multiple trips. To do away with all of the hassle, I came up with this convenient solution."
She developed the SHOPPER HELPER CART to offer a convenient way to store and transport purchases from a shopping trip. The design saves the user from having to load his or her arms with multiple shopping bags. It eliminates the need to make multiple trips from the home to the vehicle to unload goods. The device reduces hassles and frustrations. It also keeps purchases organized and safe from harm during transport. In addition, the invention is easy to use.
The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
