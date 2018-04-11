Inventor Develops Unique Versatile Volleyball Net System (BMA-5087)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a volleyball net that was quick and easy to set up in water or on land," said an inventor from Danville, N.H.

He created a prototype for the unique, patent-pending SURF N TURF VOLLEYBALL NET ANCHORING SYSTEM that can be used at a variety of locations, such as in lakes, bays, beaches or backyards. The unique design provides for simple installation with no tools required and eliminates the need for guy wires.