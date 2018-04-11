Inventor Develops Unique Versatile Volleyball Net System (BMA-5087)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a volleyball net that was quick and easy to set up in water or on land," said an inventor from Danville, N.H.

He created a prototype for the unique, patent-pending SURF N TURF VOLLEYBALL NET ANCHORING SYSTEM that can be used at a variety of locations, such as in lakes, bays, beaches or backyards. The unique design provides for simple installation with no tools required and eliminates the need for guy wires.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

