Inventor Develops Vending Machine for Baby-Care Items (AUP- 893)

She developed the BABY ITEM VENDING MACHINE to offer easy access to commonly used baby-care items. The unit eliminates the need to carry around as many supplies. It helps parents and caregivers pack more efficiently and lightly. The invention ensures that supplies are readily available when needed. It provides added peace of mind to parents and caregivers should the need arise. Additionally, the machine can be set up in a variety of areas, including airports, travel centers, amusement parks and elsewhere.

