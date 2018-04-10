Inventors Develop Electronic Wall Calendar (BRK-2393)

"We developed our invention due to personal experience of forgetting appointments. Our invention will allow easy access to this kind of scheduled information, as well as other scheduled events," said the inventors. The INTELLIGENT MIRROR provides an electronic calendar in traditional wall calendar format. It outlines scheduled events according to family structure. This will minimize the risk of people forgetting appointments and special occasions. It provides a level of accessibility for all family members. In addition, it eliminates the need to replace an annual calendar and allows recurring events to be easily transferred.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2393, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

