Invesco expands its ability to meet client needs by completing its acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' ETF business

ATLANTA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' exchange-traded funds (ETF) business, which consists of $38.8 billion of assets under management (as of Feb. 28, 2018).

Strengthening our ETF capabilities for growth

The acquisition strengthens Invesco's market-leading ETF capabilities1 as well as the firm's efforts to meet the needs of institutional and retail clients in the US and across the globe, which will contribute further to the growth and long-term success of the business. With this acquisition, Invesco's ETF assets under management total more than $215.3 billion globally (as of Feb. 28, 2018).

"Since our announcement of the proposed transaction in September 2017, we've continued to deliver strong investment performance for our clients and strengthened our business momentum while working toward a successful close of this transaction," said Martin L. Flanagan, president and CEO of Invesco. "The addition of Guggenheim's products to Invesco's strong and diversified range of active, passive and alternative capabilities and expertise will further enhance our ability to meet the investment needs of our clients and deliver the value they seek."

"We're excited to add Guggenheim Investments' complementary ETF business, including well-known products such as BulletShares® and S&P500® Equal Weight ETF (NYSE: RSP), to our existing robust range of factor, smart beta, fixed income and equal weight ETFs," said Dan Draper, global head of ETFs at Invesco. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to build better and more diversified portfolios through our solutions platform, enhances the range of capabilities available via Jemstep (our advisor-focused digital solution), and helps us better meet the needs of our clients. Our focus continues to be on taking care of clients while leveraging our extensive client-facing distribution force to accelerate the growth of the business."

The aggregate purchase price paid by Invesco upon completion of the transaction was $1.2 billion.

BulletShares® management fee reduction

Invesco also announced that the management fee for the BulletShares® ETFs that provide defined-maturity exposure through corporate bond investment-grade portfolios has been reduced to 0.10% (from 0.24%), effective today.

"The BulletShares® ETF suite combines the benefits and precision of individual bonds with the advantages of an ETF to save advisors time while providing better client portfolios and outcomes," added Dan Draper. "Our research and client feedback shows that the market for a convenient, precise and liquid way to ladder bond portfolios for clients is growing rapidly. With more than a decade of ETF experience and compelling BulletShares® pricing, we believe Invesco is providing even better value to existing and future shareholders, and we're well-positioned to accelerate the growth of this exciting market segment."

Transitioning the funds

"We're confident that Invesco is the right partner and platform to deliver continued value for our former ETF shareholders," said Jerry W. Miller, president of Guggenheim Investments. "With the closing of this transaction, Guggenheim Investments takes an important step forward in our growth strategy to focus on active portfolio management for both institutional and individual clients."

Effective as of the close of business on April 6, 2018, substantially all of the Guggenheim ETFs have been reorganized into corresponding newly created exchange traded funds of Invesco's PowerShares family of ETFs in a tax-free transaction. A small number of Guggenheim ETFs are still awaiting shareholder approval to reorganize into PowerShares ETFs, and will be reorganized when that approval is received. The chart below lists the Guggenheim ETFs which have reorganized into Invesco's PowerShares ETFs.

The following ETFs were reorganized:

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Ticker Target Fund CUSIP Acquiring Fund CUSIP DJD Guggenheim Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF 18383M175 PowerShares Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend Portfolio 739371409 NFO Guggenheim Insider Sentiment ETF 18383M209 PowerShares Insider Sentiment Portfolio 739371508 CZA Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF 18383M720 PowerShares Zacks Mid-Cap Core Portfolio 739371607 CVY Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF 18383M506 PowerShares Zacks Multi-Asset Income Portfolio 739371706 CSD Guggenheim S&P Spin-Off ETF 18383M605 PowerShares S&P Spin-Off Portfolio 739371888 WMCR Wilshire Micro-Cap ETF 18383M308 PowerShares Wilshire Micro-Cap Portfolio 739371870 OEW Guggenheim S&P 100® Equal Weight ETF 78355W478 PowerShares S&P 100® Equal Weight Portfolio 739371854 RCD Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF 78355W882 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary Portfolio 739371847 RHS Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF 78355W874 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Staples Portfolio 739371839 RYE Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy ETF 78355W866 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Portfolio 739371821 RSP Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF 78355W106 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Portfolio 739371813 RYF Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Financials ETF 78355W858 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Financials Portfolio 739371797 RYH Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care ETF 78355W841 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Health Care Portfolio 739371789 RGI Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials ETF 78355W833 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio 739371771 RTM Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials ETF 78355W825 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Materials Portfolio 739371763 EWRE Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate ETF 78355W486 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Real Estate Portfolio 739371755 RYT Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology ETF 78355W817 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Technology Portfolio 739371748 RYU Guggenheim S&P 500® Equal Weight Utilities ETF 78355W791 PowerShares S&P 500® Equal Weight Utilities Portfolio 739371730 RPG Guggenheim S&P 500® Pure Growth ETF 78355W403 PowerShares S&P 500® Pure Growth Portfolio 739371722 RPV Guggenheim S&P 500® Pure Value ETF 78355W304 PowerShares S&P 500® Pure Value Portfolio 739371714 XLG Guggenheim S&P 500® Top 50 ETF 78355W205 PowerShares S&P 500® Top 50 Portfolio 739371698 EWMC Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Equal Weight ETF 78355W577 PowerShares S&P MidCap 400® Equal Weight Portfolio 739371680 RFG Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Pure Growth ETF 78355W601 PowerShares S&P MidCap 400® Pure Growth Portfolio 739371672 RFV Guggenheim S&P MidCap 400® Pure Value ETF 78355W502 PowerShares S&P MidCap 400® Pure Value Portfolio 739371664 EWSC Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Equal Weight ETF 78355W585 PowerShares S&P SmallCap 600® Equal Weight Portfolio 739371656 RZG Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600® Pure Growth ETF 78355W809 PowerShares S&P SmallCap 6 00® Pure Growth Portfolio 739371649 RZV Guggenheim S&P SmallCap

600® Pure Value ETF 78355W700 PowerShares S&P SmallCap

600® Pure Value Portfolio 739371631

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Ticker Target Fund CUSIP Acquiring Fund CUSIP LVL Guggenheim S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF 18383M860 PowerShares S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index Portfolio 73936Q660 TAO Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF 18383Q861 PowerShares China Real Estate Portfolio 73936Q637 FRN Guggenheim Frontier Markets ETF 18383Q838 PowerShares Frontier Markets Portfolio 73936Q611 HGI Guggenheim International Multi-Asset Income ETF 18383Q804 PowerShares Zacks International Multi-Asset Income Portfolio 73936Q595 CUT Guggenheim MSCI Global Timber ETF 18383Q879 PowerShares MSCI Global Timber Portfolio 73936Q587 SEA Guggenheim Shipping ETF 18383Q796 PowerShares Shipping Portfolio 73936Q579 YAO Guggenheim China All-Cap ETF 18385P101 PowerShares China All-Cap Portfolio 73936Q561 CGW Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF 18383Q507 PowerShares S&P Global Water Index Portfolio 73936Q546 EWEM Guggenheim MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight ETF 78355W536 PowerShares MSCI Emerging Markets Equal Country Weight Portfolio 73936Q512

PowerShares Actively Managed Ticker Target Fund CUSIP Acquiring Fund CUSIP GSY Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF 18383M654 PowerShares Ultra Short Duration Portfolio 73935B797 GTO Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF 18385P705 PowerShares Total Return Bond Portfolio 73935B789

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Ticker Target Fund CUSIP Acquiring Fund CUSIP BSCI Guggenheim BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M530 PowerShares BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W102 BSJI Guggenheim BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M381 PowerShares BulletShares 2018 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W201 BSCJ Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M522 PowerShares BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W300 BSJJ Guggenheim BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M373 PowerShares BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W409 BSCK Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M514 PowerShares BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W508 BSJK Guggenheim BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M365 PowerShares BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W607 BSCL Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M266 PowerShares BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W706 BSJL Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M225 PowerShares BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W805 BSCM Guggenheim BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M258 PowerShares BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W888 BSJM Guggenheim BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M217 PowerShares BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W870 BSCN Guggenheim BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M241 PowerShares BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W862 BSJN Guggenheim BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M183 PowerShares BulletShares 2 023 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W854 BSCO Guggenheim BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M233 PowerShares BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W847 BSJO Guggenheim BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 18383M134 PowerShares BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W839 BSCP Guggenheim BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M191 PowerShares BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W821 BSCQ Guggenheim BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF 18383M126 PowerShares BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W797 BSCR Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF 18386R205 PowerShares BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond Portfolio 73939W789 DEF Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF 18383M878 PowerShares Defensive Equity Portfolio 73939W771 OVLC Guggenheim U.S. Large Cap Optimized Volatility ETF 18385P804 PowerShares U.S. Large Cap Optimized Volatility Portfolio 73939W763 GMFL Guggenheim Multi-Factor Large Cap ETF 78355W460 PowerShares Multi-Factor Large Cap Portfolio 73939W755

CurrencyShares transition

The CurrencyShares ETF product line, also part of the Guggenheim transaction, were transitioned to Invesco effective at the close of business on April 6, 2018. These products offer investors and institutions a convenient and cost-effective method of gaining potential investment benefits similar to holding foreign currencies.

1 With $176.5 billion in assets under management globally, PowerShares ranked as the fourth-largest ETF provider globally, as of Feb. 28, 2018. Source: PowerShares research. With $55 billion in smart beta assets under management, PowerShares' smart beta lineup ranked second in the US, as of Jan. 31, 2018. Source: PowerShares research and Bloomberg.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

Disclosures

This release may include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.

The information in this release does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, investment adviser. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. Invesco is not affiliated with Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit powershares.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-expands-its-ability-to-meet-client-needs-by-completing-its-acquisition-of-guggenheim-investments-etf-business-300626135.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

