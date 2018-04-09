Invesco expands its ability to meet client needs by completing its acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' ETF business
BulletShares® defined-maturity ETFs' management fee reduced to 10 bps to provide better value and address a growing market segment
06:55 ET
ATLANTA, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' exchange-traded funds (ETF) business, which consists of $38.8 billion of assets under management (as of Feb. 28, 2018).
Strengthening our ETF capabilities for growth
The acquisition strengthens Invesco's market-leading ETF capabilities1 as well as the firm's efforts to meet the needs of institutional and retail clients in the US and across the globe, which will contribute further to the growth and long-term success of the business. With this acquisition, Invesco's ETF assets under management total more than $215.3 billion globally (as of Feb. 28, 2018).
"Since our announcement of the proposed transaction in September 2017, we've continued to deliver strong investment performance for our clients and strengthened our business momentum while working toward a successful close of this transaction," said Martin L. Flanagan, president and CEO of Invesco. "The addition of Guggenheim's products to Invesco's strong and diversified range of active, passive and alternative capabilities and expertise will further enhance our ability to meet the investment needs of our clients and deliver the value they seek."
"We're excited to add Guggenheim Investments' complementary ETF business, including well-known products such as BulletShares® and S&P500® Equal Weight ETF (NYSE: RSP), to our existing robust range of factor, smart beta, fixed income and equal weight ETFs," said Dan Draper, global head of ETFs at Invesco. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to build better and more diversified portfolios through our solutions platform, enhances the range of capabilities available via Jemstep (our advisor-focused digital solution), and helps us better meet the needs of our clients. Our focus continues to be on taking care of clients while leveraging our extensive client-facing distribution force to accelerate the growth of the business."
The aggregate purchase price paid by Invesco upon completion of the transaction was $1.2 billion.
BulletShares® management fee reduction
Invesco also announced that the management fee for the BulletShares® ETFs that provide defined-maturity exposure through corporate bond investment-grade portfolios has been reduced to 0.10% (from 0.24%), effective today.
"The BulletShares® ETF suite combines the benefits and precision of individual bonds with the advantages of an ETF to save advisors time while providing better client portfolios and outcomes," added Dan Draper. "Our research and client feedback shows that the market for a convenient, precise and liquid way to ladder bond portfolios for clients is growing rapidly. With more than a decade of ETF experience and compelling BulletShares® pricing, we believe Invesco is providing even better value to existing and future shareholders, and we're well-positioned to accelerate the growth of this exciting market segment."
Transitioning the funds
"We're confident that Invesco is the right partner and platform to deliver continued value for our former ETF shareholders," said Jerry W. Miller, president of Guggenheim Investments. "With the closing of this transaction, Guggenheim Investments takes an important step forward in our growth strategy to focus on active portfolio management for both institutional and individual clients."
Effective as of the close of business on April 6, 2018, substantially all of the Guggenheim ETFs have been reorganized into corresponding newly created exchange traded funds of Invesco's PowerShares family of ETFs in a tax-free transaction. A small number of Guggenheim ETFs are still awaiting shareholder approval to reorganize into PowerShares ETFs, and will be reorganized when that approval is received. The chart below lists the Guggenheim ETFs which have reorganized into Invesco's PowerShares ETFs.
The following ETFs were reorganized:
CurrencyShares transition
The CurrencyShares ETF product line, also part of the Guggenheim transaction, were transitioned to Invesco effective at the close of business on April 6, 2018. These products offer investors and institutions a convenient and cost-effective method of gaining potential investment benefits similar to holding foreign currencies.
1 With $176.5 billion in assets under management globally, PowerShares ranked as the fourth-largest ETF provider globally, as of Feb. 28, 2018. Source: PowerShares research. With $55 billion in smart beta assets under management, PowerShares' smart beta lineup ranked second in the US, as of Jan. 31, 2018. Source: PowerShares research and Bloomberg.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.
Disclosures
This release may include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain these reports from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update the information in any public disclosure if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.
The information in this release does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, investment adviser. Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. Invesco is not affiliated with Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.
Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit powershares.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.
