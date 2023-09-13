Deal Looks to Capitalize on the Elevated Conversations Surrounding Caribbean Rum and the Liquor's Renaissance in the US Market

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestBev, a prominent player in the adult beverage industry and a division of Growth Beverage, is excited to announce its substantial $1 million investment in Ten to One Rum. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to propel Ten to One Rum to new heights in the world of ultra-premium Caribbean rums.

InvestBev, a division of Growth Beverage, Announces $1 Million Investment in Ten to One Rum

Founded in 2015 by industry veteran Brian Rosen, InvestBev has a remarkable track record of identifying and investing in high-growth beverage companies. With a dedicated focus on the adult beverage sector, InvestBev has become the largest private equity firm in this industry. This latest investment exemplifies their commitment to supporting innovative brands with limitless potential.

Ten to One Rum, founded in 2019 by Marc Farrell, has quickly gained recognition for its range of ultra-premium Caribbean rums that challenge conventions and redefine the rum experience. Notably, in October 2021, renowned R&B singer-songwriter Ciara joined Ten to One as an investor, co-owner, and director, further solidifying its status as a rising star in the spirits world.

InvestBev, with its industry expertise and financial backing, will join forces with Pronghorn and Diageo to provide invaluable support to Marc Farrell and his team at Ten to One Rum. This collaboration aims to open new markets, meet growing demand, and establish Ten to One Rum as a premium market leader within the rum category.

Marc Farrell, the founder of Ten to One Rum, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "We've always sought to identify great investors who not only have resonance with our aspirations for Ten to One but also have the ability to directly impact those ambitions to build something iconic with the brand. Brian and the InvestBev team fit the bill on both fronts, and so we're thrilled to welcome them to the Ten To One family!"

Brian Rosen, Founder of InvestBev Group, shared his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Ten to One Rum and founder Marc Farrell. Marc and his team have built an incredible brand for what we feel is the next hot category. Data shows that Rum is gaining share monthly, and we are excited to support Ten To One in their growth journey."

InvestBev Group boasts an impressive portfolio that includes brands like Siempre, Nomadica, Fyllo, L'Uva Bella Winery, Reserve Bar, Speakeasy Co, and holds over 100,000 barrels of raw bourbon distillate, among others.

About InvestBev

Founded by Brian Rosen in 2015, InvestBev Group, a division of Growth Beverage, has grown to become a top adult beverage private equity firm. Helmed by 3rd generation industry veteran Brian Rosen, IBG has raised nearly $200 million over the last four funds, as well as a $100 million credit fund called Algoma Cap. They specialize in short return windows while offering non-correlated investing as a cornerstone of their strategy.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

SOURCE InvestBev