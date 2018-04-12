Investcorp Announces Acquisition of KSI Trading Corp.

Founded in 1984, KSI is an industry-leading distributor of quality replacement auto body parts servicing over 10,000 collision repair shop customers across 25 locations in 14 states. In addition to top quality products, KSI has succeeded in providing superior customer service, rapid order turnaround and competitive pricing over the last three decades. Headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, KSI has over 600 employees across the U.S.

KSI will be led by Christopher Patti, the company's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, who brings experience in both privately-held as well as publicly-traded companies. Mr. Patti has held leadership roles in the automotive aftermarket industry since 2007 when he joined Keystone Automotive Operations. More recently, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for North America at LKQ, where he was responsible for sales in both the salvage and aftermarket collision business units as well as the Paint, Body & Equipment (PBE) business.

"We are excited to partner with KSI, as they have proven their ability to execute through various market cycles," said Steve Miller, Managing Director of Investcorp's Corporate Investment group in North America. "We have been extremely impressed with the quality and dedication of the KSI employees who have built this company. We look forward to working with Chris and the entire KSI team and we are confident in the company's ability to continue to deliver results, increase market share and accelerate growth over the long term."

"I'm thrilled to join the best-in-class team at KSI," said Mr. Patti. "With Investcorp as a partner, KSI is well-positioned to continue to deliver both strong growth and exceptional customer service."

Investcorp has a strong history of investments in the automotive and related markets. With this acquisition, Investcorp also sees an opportunity for KSI to grow by expanding geographically, through the opening of greenfield locations, pursuing acquisitions and establishing stronger relationships with insurance companies and multi-shop operators (MSOs).

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a leading global provider and manager of alternative investments, offering such investments to its high-net-worth private and institutional clients on a global basis. The Firm invests across four asset classes: corporate investment, real estate, alternative investment solutions and credit management.

As at December 31, 2017, the Investcorp Group had $22.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers and assets subject to a non-discretionary advisory mandate where Investcorp receives fees calculated on the basis of AUM.

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has made over 175 corporate investments in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Turkey, across a range of sectors including retail and consumer products, technology, business services and industrials and more than 500 commercial and residential real estate investments in the US and Europe, for in excess of $56 billion in transaction value.

Investcorp employs approximately 390 people across its offices in New York, London, Singapore and the Gulf region. For further information, including Investcorp's most recent periodic financial statements, which detail assets under management, please visit: www.investcorp.com or connect with Investcorp on:

About KSI Trading Corp.

For over 30 years, KSI Trading Corp. has been an industry leader for quality replacement auto body parts with a reputation for superior customer service. Established in 1984, KSI has expanded its territory to 25 locations servicing 14 states and continues to grow.

KSI is a proud member of many industry associations including the Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA), the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the Quality Parts Coalition (QPC), as well as many state and local Auto Body Associations that are dedicated to excellence in the industry.

