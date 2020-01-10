Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk - 2 Day Course (March 18-19, 2020): Calculate Returns and Use Key Metrics

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive, hands-on business introduction to the concepts and application of Investment Performance Reporting, Equity Attribution and Ex-Post Risk. Although it includes brief coverage of Fixed Interest Attribution, Multi-Currency Attribution and Ex-Ante Risk each of these more complex applications is given separate, dedicated one-day coverage in other workshops.



The workshop includes numerous case studies which work from raw data. It also includes coverage of the data management implications of Performance and Attribution implementations.



By attending this workshop you will gain an understanding of Performance, Attribution and Risk to allow to follow through from Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report. In addition you will be able to take the applications forward to get to the 'next stage' performance analysis, client reporting and user problem solving.



By the end of the course you will be able to:

Calculate returns and use key metrics

Understand the benchmarks and indices and use them to measure performance

Calculate and measure risk

Track errors in performance

Apply portfolio attribution

Understand and apply Global Investment Performance Standards

Present performance results and prepare reports

Main Topics Covered

Performance Returns

Annualised vs Cumulative Returns

Impact of Fees

Currency impact

Benchmarking

Contribution Analysis

GIPS

Performance Attribution

Equity Attribution - 'Top Down', Single Period

Equity Attribution - 'Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

Ex-Post and Ex-Ante Risk

Statistical Concepts

Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures

Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures

Key Topics Covered



Day 1 - Performance Returns



Objectives and Scope

Middle Office' Environment

Portfolio Valuation to Performance Report

Evaluating Manager Performance - the Options

Performance Attribution - Deconstructing the Value Add

Risk - Ranking Portfolios with Equal Performance

Performance Returns

Simple Returns - Absolute and Percentage

Definition, Source, Relevance of Performance Flows

Data and Signage Implications for Flows

Modified Dietz Methodology

Money and Time - Weighted Returns

Flow Weighting

Returns Period to Date

Sector and Portfolio - Level Returns

Review Distance - Learning Exercise

Consolidation Case Study: Daily Security and Cash Returns



Alternative Methodologies

Internal Rate of Return

Linked Internal Rate of Return

Bank Administration Institute

Annualised vs Cumulative Returns

Annualised and Cumulative Reporting Options

Annualising Cumulative Returns

Impact of Fees

Regulatory Requirements

System Implications

Storing Returns Both Gross and Net of Fees

Currency impact

Local, Currency and Base Returns

Algorithms

Deriving the Third Return

Benchmarking

Types of Benchmark

Relevant Benchmark

Excess Return

Arithmetic vs Geometric Comparison

Drifting

Price, Market Capitalisation and Equal Weighted Calculations

Case Study: Benchmark Creation from Indices



Contribution Analysis

Contribution as Position Weight * Position Return

Reconciliation - Total Contributions to Portfolio Return

Multi-Period Implications

GIPS

Overview of Global Investment Performance Standards

Self-Regulatory with Independent Verification

2020 Exposure Draft

Compliance - Musts' and Recommendations'

Day 1 Review, Questions and Close

Open Forum

Day 2 - Performance Attribution and Risk



Performance Attribution

Review of Day 1

Review of Performance Reporting

Attribution

Concepts

Equity Attribution

Fixed Interest Attribution

Workshop Focus on Equity Attribution

Equity Attribution - Top Down', Single Period

Deconstructing the Value Add

Brinson Additive Benchmark-Relative Methodology

Attribution Elements - Top Down' Approach

Single Currency Approach

Total of Elements Reconciliation to Excess Return

Geometric Alternative

What if?' Analysis of Attribution Elements

Case Study Equity Attribution - Top Down



Equity Attribution - Bottom Up' Alternative, Single Period

Attribution Elements - Bottom Up' Approach

Extend Case Study Equity Attribution to Bottom Up Approach

Multi-Period Attribution

Bottom-Up Approach

Arithmetic vs Geometric Approach gives Variances

Attribution Smoothing' Removes Variances

Smoothing Algorithms

Case Study Attribution Smoothing: Frongello Algorithms



Introduction to Multi-Currency Attribution

Currency Attribution Element

Introduction to

Naiive' Currency Attribution

Full' Multi-Currency Attribution Options

Karnosky and Singer Methodology

Other

Transactions Based vs Holdings Based Attribution

Source of Residuals

Smoothing for Residuals

Risk

Concepts

Ex-Post Risk

Ex-Ante Risk

Workshop Focus on Ex-Post Risk

Statistical Concepts

Standard Deviation

Correlation

The Capital Assets Pricing Model

Case Study Part 1 - Standard Deviation

Ex-Post - Key Absolute Measures

Sharpe Ratio

Treynor Measure

Jensen's Alpha

Drawdown

Case Study Part 2 - Absolute Measures

Ex-Post - Key Relative Measures

Tracking Error

Information Ratio

Case Study Part 3: Relative Measures



Questions and Close

