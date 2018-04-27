Investor Alert - Kaplan Fox Investigates Flex Ltd.

On April 26, 2018, after the close of trading, Flex disclosed its fourth quarter and fiscal year-ended March 31, 2018 financial results. The Company disclosed that the "Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion."

"At this time, the Company is not aware of any issues under investigation that will materially affect the fourth quarter or fiscal year results, but the investigation is ongoing. The Company has also not yet determined whether the issues will impact previously reported periods and, if so, whether that impact will be material. The historic, fourth quarter, and fiscal year results disclosed in this release do not reflect the impact, if any, from the issues under investigation."

On April 27, 2018, before the market opened, MarketWatch reported that Flex shares "plunged 19% toward a 1 1/2-year low early Friday, to pace all the premarket decliners, after the contract manufacturer missed profit expectations, provided a downbeat outlook and said it was investigating allegations of improper accounting."

If you are an investor in Flex and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

