INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by November 14, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) ("FLR" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired shares during the period from February 18, 2025 through July 31, 2025 (the "Class Period").

FLR, headquartered in Irving, Texas, provides engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as project management services worldwide. Its Urban Solutions segment is the largest revenue driver of three segments.

According to the lawsuit, FLR is alleged to have concealed significant cost overruns and execution problems on key infrastructure projects, including the Gordie Howe International Bridge, I-635/LBJ, and I-35. These projects—central to the Company's Urban Solutions segment—saw cost increases due to subcontractor errors, supply chain inflation, and construction delays. At the same time, the Company allegedly overstated the strength of its risk mitigation strategy while failing to disclose the full impact of reduced client spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Despite these mounting issues, FLR reaffirmed its financial guidance in May 2025. On August 1, 2025, the Company reported second-quarter results that sharply missed expectations, including non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 (missing by $0.13) and revenue of $3.98 billion (missing by $570 million). FLR cut its full-year guidance to reflect these challenges. Following these disclosures, the Company's stock fell 27.04% to a closing price of $41.42 on August 1, 2025. Following the news, analysts downgraded the stock, citing lost confidence in management's disclosures and project oversight.

