Investor Deal Room Launches Major Update to Industry Leading Real Estate Syndication Software

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Deal Room, LLC today announced a major version release of their industry leading real estate syndication software.

"Investor Deal Room is focused on helping small and medium sized real estate syndicators project professional credibility and scale their business using technology," says founder Josiah Mann.

"To be honest, we've been through a lot of raises and have learned a lot by doing some things the wrong way."

This latest update to their industry leading capital raise workflow allow passive investors to move more quickly through the investment process and helps sponsors to easily manage everything from a central dashboard.

"Eliminating friction during the capital raise is such a pain point for so many real estate syndicators that we decided to go back and really dig deep to make sure we're delivering a world class experience that requires very little input from the sponsor."

"At the end of the day, we're very happy with that decision and believe what we have now is one of the best capital raise management and automation tools in the industry."

Other updates in this version include:

Improved Docusign Integration With Prefilled Investor Details

Improved Cap Table Management

Improved LP Investor Portal Experience

Bulk Email

Existing features that have also seen upgrades include distribution tracking, project updates, document management, and more.

New features expected in Q1 2021 include:

Distribution ACH Payouts

Improved Reporting Tools

Zapier Integration

Email Integrations

And more

To learn more visit https://investordealroom.com.

Press Contact: Josiah Mann

Phone: 417-221-6473

Email: [email protected]

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xke1xk9n5eY

SOURCE Investor Deal Room