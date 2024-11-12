Investors Fully Subscribe Another ExchangeRight All-Cash DST Designed to Provide Strategic Exit Options

News provided by

ExchangeRight

Nov 12, 2024, 12:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, announces investors seeking the advantages of its debt-free offerings have fully subscribed its All-Cash 5 DST. The $18.33 million portfolio of net-leased real estate, backed by investment-grade companies operating in historically recession-resilient industries, has been structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.30% covered 100% by in-place revenues from the offering. All-Cash 5 DST is a closed offering and is not accepting new investors.

All-Cash 5 DST features four net-leased properties spanning 84,177 square feet across Texas and Pennsylvania with tenants GIANT Company, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

The All-Cash 5 DST exit strategy aims to provide investors a tax-deferred cash-out financing option, along with the potential to complete a 1031 or 721 exchange, cash out, or any combination of these options. Pending successful future financing, ExchangeRight anticipates investors may be able to receive part of their initial investment through a tax-deferred cash-out financing, with the possibility of a later 721 exchange of non-financed equity. There is no guarantee that the DST's objectives will be achieved.

"Like all of our offerings, this portfolio is designed to protect investors' capital to ensure their peace of mind through all economic cycles, including recessions and economic crises," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight.

About ExchangeRight 
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $6.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,300 properties, and 25 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of October 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios to accredited investors that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. All of ExchangeRight's offerings have historically met or exceeded their return objectives since ExchangeRight's inception. On behalf of more than 8,700 investors nationwide, the company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties adjacent to strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

