Invitation - First Quarter Results Presentation

Results presentation, conference call and audio cast at 10:00 CET

Financial analysts and media are invited to a presentation of the results at 10:00 CET the same day, hosted by Kai Wärn, President and CEO and Jan Ytterberg, CFO. The presentation will be held at Husqvarna Group's office at Regeringsgatan 28 in Stockholm.

Dial in details and audio web cast

To participate by phone, dial +46(0)8-503-364-34 (Sweden) or +44(0)8-444-933-800 (UK). Please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. Conference ID: Husqvarna or 4697554.

A link to the live audio web cast will be available at www.husqvarnagroup.com/ir where a recording of the conference call also will be posted.

If you plan to attend the presentation at Regeringsgatan 28, please e-mail ir@husqvarnagroup.com, no later than April 20.

For additional information, please contact

Tobias Norrby

Investor Relations Manager at +46-8-738-93-35

