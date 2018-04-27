Invitation: Attend Oglala Lakota Homeland Victory Celebration & Sobriety Social Gathering

WHITECLAY, Neb., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Mitakuyapi, Alcohol Justice is reporting that members of the Oglala Lakota Nation proudly yet humbly invite people to come and celebrate the one-year anniversary of the ending of exploitative alcohol sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska. In addition to the celebration there will be a meal shared in honor of loved ones in recovery and loved ones lost to 'Whiteclay's poison'.
WHAT: Celebration – music, dancing, spoken word, games, for youth & adults, speakers,
sobriety roll call
WHERE: Whitemen Fear to Tread, BIA-27, Porcupine, SD 57772
WHEN: April 30, 2018, 5-10 p.m.
WHO:
- Sonny Skyhawk, Founder and CEO, American Indians in Film and Television, Alcohol Justice Board Member
- Olowan Sarah Thunder Hawk Martinez, Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Activist
- Bryan Brewer, former Oglala Sioux Tribal President
WHY: In 2017, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission denied the renewal of the alcohol licenses of the four Whiteclay liquor stores after finding the town did not have adequate law enforcement. All types of criminal activities took place at the stores and in the town, such as tax evasion, sexual assaults, murders, violence, public intoxication, selling alcohol to minors, using food stamps to purchase alcohol; yet local law enforcement failed to act for decades.
The four liquor stores in the town of Whiteclay, Nebraska (population 9), bootlegged 3.5 million cans of beer a year into the Oglala Lakota homeland of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, where it is illegal to possess or consume alcohol. Multi-generations have suffered alcoholism and devastating alcohol related problems. It has been estimated that alcohol abuse impacts 80 percent of Pine Ridge families and one out of four children suffer from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).
SPONSORS:
MORE INFO: Call Olowan Martinez (605) 407-1381 / (605) 455-1482
CONTACT: Jorge Castillo
213 840-3336
