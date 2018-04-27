Invitation: Attend Oglala Lakota Homeland Victory Celebration & Sobriety Social Gathering

WHAT: Celebration – music, dancing, spoken word, games, for youth & adults, speakers,

sobriety roll call

WHERE: Whitemen Fear to Tread, BIA-27, Porcupine, SD 57772

WHEN: April 30, 2018, 5-10 p.m.

WHO:

Sonny Skyhawk , Founder and CEO, American Indians in Film and Television, Alcohol Justice Board Member

, Founder and CEO, American Indians in Film and Television, Alcohol Justice Board Member Olowan Sarah Thunder Hawk Martinez, Pine Ridge Oglala Lakota Activist

Bryan Brewer , former Oglala Sioux Tribal President

WHY: In 2017, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission denied the renewal of the alcohol licenses of the four Whiteclay liquor stores after finding the town did not have adequate law enforcement. All types of criminal activities took place at the stores and in the town, such as tax evasion, sexual assaults, murders, violence, public intoxication, selling alcohol to minors, using food stamps to purchase alcohol; yet local law enforcement failed to act for decades.

The four liquor stores in the town of Whiteclay, Nebraska (population 9), bootlegged 3.5 million cans of beer a year into the Oglala Lakota homeland of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, where it is illegal to possess or consume alcohol. Multi-generations have suffered alcoholism and devastating alcohol related problems. It has been estimated that alcohol abuse impacts 80 percent of Pine Ridge families and one out of four children suffer from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD).

SPONSORS:

MORE INFO: Call Olowan Martinez (605) 407-1381 / (605) 455-1482

