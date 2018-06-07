Invitation to the launch of the Digital News Report 2018, National Press Club, June 15

The report covers issues including disinformation, polarisation, the role of social media and the business of journalism. This year it draws on 74,000 respondents in 37 countries, including the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Director of Research at the Reuters Institute and Professor of Political Communication at the University of Oxford, will present key findings from the report, which contains 37 individual country reports and over 150 charts.

The findings will be discussed by Chris Turpin, NPR, Melissa Bell, Vox, Edward Roussel, Dow Jones, and Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, Washington Post.

The panel discussion will be followed by an audience Q and A.

Join us for breakfast, launch and discussion. The event is free and all are welcome, but please register: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-news-report-launch-2018-washington-dc-tickets-44911192586

