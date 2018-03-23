Invitation to Volvo Group Investor Day 2018 in New York

Location: Convene, 810 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, USA

Agenda:

08:00 Registration and coffee

08.30 Management presentations

09.30 Refreshment break

10:00 Management presentations including Q&A

12:00 Lunch

13.00 End of program

There will be a listen-in only webcast of the event on www.volvogroup.com.

To attend the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day, please register via this link no later than May 7, 2018.

The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Christensson,

Investor Relations

+46(0)76-553-59-66

