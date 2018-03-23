Invitation to Volvo Group Investor Day 2018 in New York

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Volvo Group invites institutional investors and financial analysts to the Volvo Group Investor Day in New York on May 17, 2018. The Investor Day provides an opportunity to get updated on the Volvo Group strategy and development.
Location: Convene, 810 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019, USA
Agenda:
08:00 Registration and coffee
08.30 Management presentations
09.30 Refreshment break
10:00 Management presentations including Q&A
12:00 Lunch
13.00 End of program
There will be a listen-in only webcast of the event on www.volvogroup.com.
To attend the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day, please register via this link no later than May 7, 2018.
For more stories from the Volvo Group, please visit www.volvogroup.com/press.
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, which employs almost 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets. In 2017 the Volvo Group's sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.
For further information, please contact:
Anders Christensson,
Investor Relations
+46(0)76-553-59-66
