Invitees to 13th Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship Announced

- Invitees:

After rigorous screening, 15 researchers were selected from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. Four researchers were selected in the Japanese language and Japanese- language education research category, and eleven in the Japanese literature and Japanese culture research category. Please see the attachment for more information about the invited researchers.

- Fellowship period:

September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019

(either long-term (1 year) or short-term (6 months))

- Receiving organizations:

International Research Center for Japanese Studies

The Japan Foundation Japanese-Language Institute, Urawa

Kyoto University

National Institute for Japanese Language and Linguistics

Ochanomizu University

Ritsumeikan University

Tokyo University of Foreign Studies

Waseda University

About the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship:

The Hakuho Foundation program invites leading international researchers to Japan. With the goals of further strengthening the fundamentals of international research into Japan and deepening understanding of Japan, the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship invites leading international researchers of the Japanese language, Japanese-language education, Japanese literature and Japanese culture to Japan to conduct residential research. Please refer to the Foundation's website for details.

* About the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship:

https://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/en/program/

* List of researchers invited to the 13th Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship: https://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/en/program/invitees/newest/

14th Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship application period:

June 8 - October 31, 2018

The Hakuho Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation based in Tokyo, Japan, was established in 1970 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of Hakuhodo Inc., a major Japanese advertising company. With the vision of contributing to children's growth through the power of language, the Foundation helps support child education through such initiatives as the Hakuho Award, the Hakuho Research Grand for Child Education, the Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship, and the Hakuho Scheme for a Global Children's Japanese Language Network.

URL: https://www.hakuhofoundation.or.jp/en/

Contact：

Scott Macdonald

Hakuho Foundation Japanese Research Fellowship Secretariat (c/o e-side, Inc.)

Tel: +81-3-6435-8140

Fax: +81-3-6435-8790

E-mail: ip-office@hakuhofoundation-ip.jp

