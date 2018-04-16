Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Invoca, a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program, developed the extension to allow its customers who also use Launch by Adobe to easily deploy and manage Invoca's tags across their websites. Invoca's call intelligence platform uses tags to display unique phone numbers to each web user, which enables marketers to create a 1-to-1 relationship between customers, digital marketing campaigns, and actions that happen on the phone.

Additionally, Invoca's Signal AI technology uses machine learning to give marketers complete insight into what happens during phone calls. This allows them to optimize marketing spend by attributing conversions to the right campaigns and use call data to take exactly the right action in real time, including adjusting retargeting, suppression, and optimizing PPC bidding.

"Becoming a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange has allowed us to build seamless integrations between Invoca and Adobe Experience Cloud, which makes implementation easier for our customers and gives them more flexibility with their tech stack," said Invoca VP of Product Management Nathan Ziv. "The Invoca extension enables our mutual customers to effortlessly deploy their Invoca tags anywhere they have Launch by Adobe deployed, and gives us more exposure to Adobe users."

The Invoca extension for Launch by Adobe is available for use now in the Launch by Adobe extension catalog.

About Invoca

Invoca helps the modern marketer optimize for the most important step in the customer journey: the phone call. With Invoca's Voice Marketing Cloud, marketers can get granular campaign attribution to understand why customers are calling, gain real-time intelligence about who's calling and analyze what's being said in conversations. Marketers can put this data to work directly in the Voice Marketing Cloud by automating the ideal customer experience before, during and after each call. With an ecosystem of over 30 technology partners, marketers can inject call intelligence into their existing technology stack, giving them the ability to orchestrate a true omnichannel customer journey. Invoca is backed by Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Rincon Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Stepstone.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invoca-releases-new-extension-for-adobe-cloud-platform-launch-300629855.html

SOURCE Invoca

Related Links

http://www.invoca.com

