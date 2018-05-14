Ion Exchange Resins Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ion Exchange Resins Market - Overview



Ion exchange resins are primarily used in water and waste water treatment.North America accounted for a major share of the global ion exchange resins market in 2017.



https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207211



Ion exchange resins such as strong acid cation exchange resins, weak acid cation exchange resins, strong base anion exchange resins, weak base anion exchange resins, and mixed bed resins are used in numerous end-user industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, nuclear, food & beverages, and power generation.Prices of ion exchange resins such as adsorbent resins are comparatively high.



The global ion exchange resins market is consolidated, as top four manufacturers accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2017.



Increase in the demand for municipal and industrial water treatment is one of the driving factors for the global ion exchange resins market.Also, increase in the demand for ion exchange resins in food processing applications for eliminating contaminants is among the important factors responsible for growth of the ion exchange resins market.



Industrial and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins.This is largely due to rapid industrialization, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific, which leads to the rising demand for industrial water.



Increase in water pollution in some of the major regions such as Asia Pacific is driving the need for water treatment technologies.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for ion exchange resins at global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (m³) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes drivers and restraints for the global ion exchange resins market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ion exchange resins during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the ion exchange resins market at global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ion exchange resins market.Porter's five forces model for the ion exchange resins market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global ion exchange resins market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and end-user industry.In terms of product, the ion exchange resins market has been classified into adsorbent resins, chelating resins, strong acid cation resins, weak acid cation resins, strong base anion resins, weak base anion resins, and mixed bed resins.



Based on application, the market has been divided into sugar refining, liquid glucose, uranium mining, gold mining, TAME, Bisphenol A, industrial water treatment, food & beverages, ultrapure water, MTBE catalysis, pharmaceutical, municipal water treatment, water softening, and others.In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, mining, electrical & electronics, power generation, nuclear power, food & beverages, chemical production, and others.



These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ion exchange resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the actual market size of the ion exchange resins market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years.The global market for ion exchange resins has been provided in terms volume and revenue.



The market volume has been given in m³, while the revenue has been given in US$ Mn.Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and end-user industry.



Market volume and size have been provided for global, regional, and country-level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ion exchange resins market. Some of the key players operating in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, Ionic Systems Ltd, Purolite, ResinTech Inc., Lanxess AG, Thermax Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Novasep, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Finex Oy, and Eichrom Technologies, LLC. Market players have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The global ion exchange resins market has been segmented as follows:



Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Product

Adsorbent Resins

Chelating Resins

Strong Acid Cation Resins

Weak Acid Cation Resins

Strong Base Anion Resins

Weak Base Anion Resins

Mixed Bed Resins



Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Application

Sugar Refining

Liquid Glucose

Uranium Mining

Gold Mining

MTBE Catalysis

TAME

Bisphenol A

Industrial Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Ultrapure Water

Pharmaceutical

Municipal Water Treatment

Water Softening

Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)



Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by End-user Industry

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Mining

Electrical & Electronics

Power Generation

Nuclear Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical Production

Others (R&D, etc.)



Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Oman

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways



The market for ion exchange resins is anticipated to expand at a steady growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period

Growing population in Asia Pacific and growth of end-user industries such as the chemical industry in Asia Pacific lead to the need for water treatment services for industrial as well as municipal water

North America held a major share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power in the region

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for ion exchange resins during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins



