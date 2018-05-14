Ion Exchange Resins Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ion Exchange Resins Market - Overview
Ion exchange resins are primarily used in water and waste water treatment.North America accounted for a major share of the global ion exchange resins market in 2017.
Ion exchange resins such as strong acid cation exchange resins, weak acid cation exchange resins, strong base anion exchange resins, weak base anion exchange resins, and mixed bed resins are used in numerous end-user industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, nuclear, food & beverages, and power generation.Prices of ion exchange resins such as adsorbent resins are comparatively high.
The global ion exchange resins market is consolidated, as top four manufacturers accounted for nearly 50% of the market share in 2017.
Increase in the demand for municipal and industrial water treatment is one of the driving factors for the global ion exchange resins market.Also, increase in the demand for ion exchange resins in food processing applications for eliminating contaminants is among the important factors responsible for growth of the ion exchange resins market.
Industrial and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins.This is largely due to rapid industrialization, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific, which leads to the rising demand for industrial water.
Increase in water pollution in some of the major regions such as Asia Pacific is driving the need for water treatment technologies.
This report analyzes and forecasts the market for ion exchange resins at global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (m³) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
The study includes drivers and restraints for the global ion exchange resins market.It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ion exchange resins during the forecast period.
The report also highlights growth opportunities for the ion exchange resins market at global and regional levels.
The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ion exchange resins market.Porter's five forces model for the ion exchange resins market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global ion exchange resins market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and end-user industry.In terms of product, the ion exchange resins market has been classified into adsorbent resins, chelating resins, strong acid cation resins, weak acid cation resins, strong base anion resins, weak base anion resins, and mixed bed resins.
Based on application, the market has been divided into sugar refining, liquid glucose, uranium mining, gold mining, TAME, Bisphenol A, industrial water treatment, food & beverages, ultrapure water, MTBE catalysis, pharmaceutical, municipal water treatment, water softening, and others.In terms of end-user industry, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, mining, electrical & electronics, power generation, nuclear power, food & beverages, chemical production, and others.
These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ion exchange resins in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The report provides the actual market size of the ion exchange resins market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years.The global market for ion exchange resins has been provided in terms volume and revenue.
The market volume has been given in m³, while the revenue has been given in US$ Mn.Market numbers have been estimated based on product, application, and end-user industry.
Market volume and size have been provided for global, regional, and country-level markets.
The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ion exchange resins market. Some of the key players operating in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, Ionic Systems Ltd, Purolite, ResinTech Inc., Lanxess AG, Thermax Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ion Exchange (India) Limited, Novasep, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Finex Oy, and Eichrom Technologies, LLC. Market players have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The global ion exchange resins market has been segmented as follows:
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Product
Adsorbent Resins
Chelating Resins
Strong Acid Cation Resins
Weak Acid Cation Resins
Strong Base Anion Resins
Weak Base Anion Resins
Mixed Bed Resins
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Application
Sugar Refining
Liquid Glucose
Uranium Mining
Gold Mining
MTBE Catalysis
TAME
Bisphenol A
Industrial Water Treatment
Food & Beverages
Ultrapure Water
Pharmaceutical
Municipal Water Treatment
Water Softening
Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by End-user Industry
Pharmaceutical
Industrial Water Treatment
Municipal Water Treatment
Mining
Electrical & Electronics
Power Generation
Nuclear Power
Food & Beverages
Chemical Production
Others (R&D, etc.)
Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Spain
Russia
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Oman
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
The market for ion exchange resins is anticipated to expand at a steady growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period
Growing population in Asia Pacific and growth of end-user industries such as the chemical industry in Asia Pacific lead to the need for water treatment services for industrial as well as municipal water
North America held a major share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power in the region
However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for ion exchange resins during the forecast period
Pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins
