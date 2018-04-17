Ionic Announces Cross-Cloud Data Trust Ecosystem™

"The modern enterprise has struggled with siloed approaches to security, privacy and accountability," said Eric Hinkle, Ionic's CEO, "Data Trust requires a consistent and seamless platform approach to deliver end-to-end value. Ionic's leading Data Trust platform is the only cross-cloud solution with official collaborations with each of Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft while simultaneously bridging the gap to traditional line of business applications and developers alike."

To learn more about Ionic Security's vision see our Founder and Chief Technology Officer's blog on the Data Trust Ecosystem.

About the Ionic Data Trust Ecosystem™

The company has been at the forefront of these issues to make data safe and understandable everywhere, so businesses can proactively use their data to accelerate innovation. The Ionic Data Trust Platform now exposes trust services which include distributed encryption key management, data security, data privacy, data accountability, and consistent policy decisions for the most widely used application and platform providers in the industry, including:

The modern enterprise demands a single, extensible control plane for all the data being created, consumed and shared by their current and future on-premise and cloud environments. The Ionic Data Trust Ecosystem provides a common approach to leveraging data trust services at internet-scale, and provides data security, privacy and accountability across their most important applications, platforms and IoT devices. This means potentially trillions of pieces of data can be safely consumed, created, and shared every day while simplifying the management in jurisdictionally and geographically diverse organizations. The Ionic Developer Platform brings the power of these capabilities to any application in a just few lines of code. Whether the need is to better enable valuable collaboration for an organizations Intellectual Property or your looking to thrive in an EU GDPR environment the Ionic Data Trust platform is ready to power your success.

About the Ionic Data Trust Platform

The Ionic Data Trust Platform consistently defines, informs, and enforces common policy, encryption key management, and data interaction visibility across an entire, distributed data ecosystem. The Platform enables organizations to scale their adoption of cloud and mobile services by delivering internet-scale data security, privacy, and accountability across cloud applications, cloud storage and IoT devices.

Data security – through world-class distributed encryption key and policy management powered by an open, internet-scale approach supporting multiple data formats, languages, operating systems and development environments, as well as an extensible partner ecosystem.

– through world-class distributed encryption key and policy management powered by an open, internet-scale approach supporting multiple data formats, languages, operating systems and development environments, as well as an extensible partner ecosystem. Data privacy – through advanced enforcement and persistent protection that stays with the data wherever it goes, providing real-time visibility and audit capabilities into how data is accessed and used.

– through advanced enforcement and persistent protection that stays with the data wherever it goes, providing real-time visibility and audit capabilities into how data is accessed and used. Data accountability – through a common approach to managing data security and privacy across all applications, storage, and devices to understand how users, groups, and policies impact data control and protection in real-time.

With the world's largest partner ecosystem focused on data trust, the Ionic Data Trust Platform provides maximum flexibility while systematically reducing the complexity of risk, security, and privacy management.

To further fuel the growth of the Ionic Data Trust Ecosystem, the company also announced additional growth financing of approximately US$30 million with participation from new investors including SunTrust Banks, Inc., leading cybersecurity venture firm Ten Eleven Ventures, Steve Scopellite, the former Chief Information Officer of Goldman Sachs and current Ionic Security board member, Edwin Marcial, the former Chief Technology Officer of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and Third Kind VC, with along with continued leading support from existing investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & and Byers, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, and Tech Operators and Social Investors. This growth round brings the total funding to date for Ionic to US$152 million.

"Our firm is built by deep information security and enterprise technology practitioners. We have followed Ionic Security for years and have been impressed with the vision for cloud security and trust. The recent traction with the world's largest cloud partners will be important tools for customers to deliver digital privacy and data trust, and furthers Ionic down the path of defining company for the cloud security era." said Alex Doll, the Founder and Managing General Partner of Ten Eleven Ventures.

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the cloud or on mobile devices. With the industry's first Data Trust Platform, Ionic Security takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures, Third Kind Ventures, TechOperators, Hayman Capital Management, L.P., and Ten Eleven Ventures.

