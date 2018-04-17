Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference

"People want a simple place to put their most valued data. A secure file folder on the desktop with tamper-proof credentials is one of the most natural ways to provide data control and protection, audit-ready visibility and a seamless user experience," stated Eric Hinkle, president and CEO of Ionic. "We worked jointly with Intel to extend Ionic's Secure Files and Folder solutions to add support for Intel Data Guard in order to provide a hardened-security solution that will work for sensitive data or regulated data whether stored locally on IT managed PCs, in the cloud, or on a USB drive. The combined solution provides an innovative and straight forward foundation for organizations to ensure data privacy as well as pursue regulatory compliance requirements such as Regulation FD and GDPR."

"As regulatory pressures constantly increase, the ability to provide consistent hardware-enhanced encryption that limits access to protected files to authenticated users is an important step in addressing compliance requirements, such as GDPR," said Jim Gordon, General Manager of Intel's Platforms Security Division. "Ionic's new solutions hardened with Intel Data Guard technology and Intel SGX will provide a meaningful step forward."

Using Ionic Secure Files™ with Intel® Data Guard employee files, including Microsoft® Office & Adobe® PDF documents are automatically encrypted and remain protected on IT-managed PCs when stored locally, in the cloud, or on a USB drive. The new solution will be demonstrated in Intel's booth, #3435N, during the RSA conference. Learn more about Ionic Secure Files with Intel Data Guard at www.ionic.com or www.intel.com/endpointsecurity

About Ionic Security

Ionic Security accelerates Internet trust by protecting and controlling data everywhere it travels and anywhere it resides, whether on the corporate network, in the Cloud or on mobile devices. The industry's first high-assurance data protection and control platform, Ionic Security, takes a comprehensive approach to protecting distributed data in today's borderless enterprise without proxies or gateways or changes in user behavior. The platform has been licensed to millions of users worldwide in a wide range of industries including Financial Services, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, Enterprise Software, and Manufacturing.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is backed by leading firms including Amazon.com, Inc., Goldman Sachs, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, TechOperators, and Hayman Capital Management, L.P. More information can be found at Ionic.com.

