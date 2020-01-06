IoT Ecosystem: European Telecom Operator Strategies, 2019

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Ecosystem - European Telecom Operator Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With IoT Connectivity Becoming a Commodity, Telecommunications Operators Must Differentiate by Developing Ecosystems that Support Industry-specific Solutions



This research will outline:

The key components in an IoT ecosystem

The strategies deployed by European telecom operators to develop their IoT ecosystems

European telecom operator profiles

Growth opportunities

Telecom operators across the world are challenged by the commoditization of connectivity and continuous decrease in revenues from fixed and mobile telephony. The situation is no different in Europe.

The market in Europe is characterized by high internet penetration and over the years as the cost of sensors has declined, the affordability and viability of IoT-enabled devices and services have increased steadily. The region needs an infrastructure that can meet these changes in demand. As 4G, 5G, NB-IoT, LTE-M roll-outs are prioritized, operators are looking to augment their current offerings with IoT-enabled products and services.



Operators in addition to enhancing their infrastructure capabilities are also exploring new revenue streams as IoT adoption grows across consumers and enterprises. They are offering vertical-specific solutions, partnering with other companies in the IoT ecosystem to augment their offerings with capabilities in advanced technologies such as Cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data analytics (BDA), and Blockchain.

Their efforts are visible in their infrastructure development plans, partnerships with innovative technology companies and customers for pilots, and investments in enhancing their own capabilities. Many operators have set-up dedicated units for IoT which provide connectivity and also IoT-enabled products and services. Other initiatives include investment funds, accelerators, partnering with academia and governments to identify innovative solutions and explore new opportunities.



While IoT offers a plethora of new business opportunities, it comes with its own sets of challenges, such as data privacy and network security. Cybersecurity, data management and vertical-specific solutions have emerged as opportunities where operators can differentiate themselves.

Data from users is extremely crucial to identify the right applications that are likely to grow in the market. Operators have access to consumers and they can use that to further their presence in the IoT market. However, they must meet the governing and regulatory standards that govern this data.



This study is illustrated with numerous examples to indicate the approach of European telecom operators in developing IoT ecosystems.



Some of the operators having recognized IoT as a rapidly growing segment and its significance in their future plans are reporting IoT revenues separately. The advent of IoT also means that operators can utilize the new capabilities to charter into other industries such as financial services with PayTech offerings, or logistics with asset tracking solutions.

The promise of the impact of IoT on verticals such as healthcare, finance, or agriculture creates opportunities for core companies in these industries to work closely with telecom operators. Future plans of European telecom operators indicate their confidence in the ability of IoT to add value to their portfolio of products and services.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the different components that constitute an IoT ecosystem?

How are European telecom operators strategizing when it comes to IoT ecosystem development, growth, business models and infrastructure development?

What are some of the key recent developments that indicate operator strategies?

What are the growth opportunities that European telecom operators can take advantage of?

What are the key takeaways?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Research Scope - European Telecom Operators

2. IoT Ecosystem

IoT Ecosystem - Multiple Components

IoT Ecosystem - Hardware

IoT Ecosystem - Connectivity

IoT Ecosystem - Data Management

IoT Ecosystem - User Interface

IoT Ecosystem - Operators Go Beyond Connectivity

3. Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Ecosystem

IoT Ecosystem - Need to Manage an Exhaustive Network

IoT Ecosystem - Impact of Benefits and Risks

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Overview

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Drivers

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Business Models

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Infrastructure

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Growth

Operator IoT Ecosystem Strategies - Risks

4. Telecom Operator Profiles

British Telecom IoT Ecosystem Strategy - Overview

Deutsche Telekom IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Orange IoT Ecosystem Strategy

KPN IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Swisscom IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Telecom Italia IoT Strategy

Telefonica IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Telenor IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Telia IoT Ecosystem Strategy

Vodafone IoT Ecosystem Strategy

5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Cybersecurity

Growth Opportunity 2 - Data Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical Applications

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Takeaways

3 Key Takeaways

