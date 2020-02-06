IoT Fraud & Security Insights, 2020 - IoT Services Present New Possibilities for Fraud; Systems Must be Adapted to Ensure that they are Secure
Feb 06, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Fraud and Security: How to Manage the Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As IoT becomes a reality and hundreds of millions of devices are connected to networks, established fraud and security management systems will be unable to adapt to the change in usage patterns.
New attack vectors based on low-cost IoT devices, new elongated supply chains and the potentially huge number of devices offer new vulnerabilities. Fraudsters are capitalising on these new security issues to affect operators, their customers, their partners, and the associated supply chains.
This report provides:
- Research on what the security implications are for IoT services and their associated exposure to fraudulent activity
- An overview of what solutions are available and what operators are doing to address the challenge.
