IoT Market & Technology Forecasts to 2028: Segmented by Technology, Deployment, Platform, Industry and Region

The Global IoT Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.2% during the forecast period, growing from USD 916.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 1,994.3 Billion in 2028. The cumulative market is expected to reach USD 13,100 Billion.



The Global IoT market will be dominated by three regions - North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to account to more than 30% of the total market.



The cost of implementation and legacy devices is expected to act as restraints to the growth of IoT market during the forecast period. The current IoT market is fragmented and one of the key challenges is lack of standardization. Bottleneck issues are expected to arise as the IoT market grows which will result in the shift from cloud computing to edge computing and then to a mesh topology. IPV4 standard is expected to be replaced by the IPV6 standard to accommodate the large number of connected devices which will be present in the IoT market in the future.



It is expected that there will be a transformation in the way data is being processed. Data processing will shift from centralized and cloud to edge technology where analysis of data and development of solutions will take place at the site where the data is generated. Edge computing is expected to have vast applications in time critical processes like time-critical like driverless transport applications. The diminishing size of sensors is primarily driven by the MEMS technology.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview of the Global IoT Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Current Market Overview

3.1.2 Current IoT market

3.1.3 Architecture

3.1.4 RFID

3.1.5 Network Communication Technology

3.1.6 Industries

3.1.7 IoT and smart cities

3.1.8 Top Smart Cities in the World

3.1.9 IoT Policy

3.1.10 Intelligent Analytics and Big Data

3.1.11 Policy Considerations

3.2 Current Market Trends

3.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.2 Big Data

3.2.3 Artificial Intelligence

3.2.4 Automatic Vacuum Cleaners

3.2.5 Intelligent Thermostat like that of Nest Labs

3.3 Legal and Ethical IoT

3.4 Infonomics

3.5 Data Storage and Processing

3.6 Governance

3.7 Sensors

3.8 IoT user experience

3.9 Chip innovation

3.10 New Wireless Networking Technologies for IoT

3.11 IoT and Blockchain

3.12 Automated Vehicles



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Growth in Support Infrastructure

4.1.3 Expanded internet connectivity

4.1.4 High Mobile Adoption and Cellular IoT

4.1.5 Resource Optimization

4.1.6 Data Analytics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Implementation

4.2.2 Legacy Devices

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Security

4.3.2 Data Liability

4.3.3 Lack of standardization

4.3.4 Government Regulations

4.4 Market Technologies

4.4.1 Edge Computing

4.4.2 MEMS Technology

4.4.3 Satellite IoT

4.4.4 Digital Twins

4.4.5 IoT platforms

4.4.6 IoT operating systems

4.4.7 Low power Short Range IoT networks

4.4.8 Low Power Wide Area Networks

4.4.9 Smart Sensors

4.5 PEST

4.5.1 Political

4.5.2 Economic

4.5.3 Social

4.5.4 Technology

4.6 Porter's Five Force

4.6.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power

4.6.2 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Supplier's Bargaining Power



5 Regional Trends- Country wise

5.1 Introduction

5.2 United Kingdom

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Major Projects

5.2.3 Startups

5.2.4 Government Initiatives

5.3 France

5.4 Spain

5.5 Netherlands

5.6 Italy

5.7 Germany

5.8 China

5.9 Japan

5.10 India

5.11 South Korea

5.12 USA

5.13 Canada



6 IoT Market Forecast by Region to 2028

6.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

6.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Industry) to 2028

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Middle East

6.2.5 Latin America

6.2.6 Rest of the World

6.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Technology) to 2028

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.4 Middle East

6.3.5 Latin America

6.3.6 Rest of the World



7 IoT Market Forecast by Industry to 2028

7.1 Total Global Market by Industry to 2028

7.2 Total Global Market by Industry (By Deployment) to 2028

7.2.1 BFSI

7.2.2 Consumer

7.2.3 Utilities

7.2.4 Transport and Logistics

7.2.5 Manufacturing

7.2.6 Automotive

7.2.7 Healthcare

7.2.8 Others

7.3 Total Global Market by Industry (By Product Type) to 2028

7.3.1 BFSI

7.3.2 Consumer

7.3.3 Utilities

7.3.4 Transport and Logistics

7.3.5 Manufacturing

7.3.6 Automotive

7.3.7 Healthcare

7.3.8 Others



8 IoT Market Forecast by Technology to 2028

8.1 Total Global Market by Technology to 2028

8.2 Total Global Market by Technology (By Industry) to 2028

8.2.1 WPAN

8.2.2 WLAN

8.2.3 LPWA

8.2.4 Wired

8.2.5 Cellular

8.2.6 Other

8.2.7 5G

8.2.8 WNAN

8.3 Total Global Market by Technology (By Deployment) to 2028

8.3.1 WPAN

8.3.2 WLAN

8.3.3 LPWA

8.3.4 Wired

8.3.5 Cellular

8.3.6 Other

8.3.7 5G

8.3.8 WNAN



9 Scenario Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Scenario Analysis 1

9.3 Scenario Analysis 2



10 Opportunity Analysis

10.1 By Region

10.2 By Industry

10.3 By Technology

10.4 By Deployment

10.5 By Product Type



11 Company Profiling

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Profile

11.1.2 Products & Services

11.1.3 Segment Revenue

11.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

11.1.5 Recent Contract(s) Won

11.1.6 Recent Projects Completed

11.1.7 Strategic Alliances

11.1.8 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Microsoft

11.3 Huawei

11.4 Dell

11.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.6 Intel Corporation

11.7 Cisco

11.8 Alibaba

11.9 AT&T

11.10 Fujitsu

11.11 Qualcomm

11.12 Samsung



12 Strategic Conclusions



