IoT Sensors: Industry Overview and Outlook 2013-2024

The global market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 42% from 2019 to 2024. This study includes a forecast for the IoT sensor market by sensor type, end use industry, network connectivity, and region.

The future of the IoT sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the home automation, retail, aerospace and defense, industrial, and healthcare industries.

The major drivers for this market are development of intelligence and low cost sensors, growing demand for smart devices and wearables, need for real-time computing in IoT applications, and increasing internet penetration in emerging nations.

Some of the IoT sensor companies profiled in this report include Texas Instrument, TE Connectivity, Cypress, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch, Honeywell International, and Analog Devices.



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1. Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2. Supply Chain

2.3. Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2. Global IoT Sensor Market Trends and Forecast

3.3. Global IoT Sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1. Temperature sensor

3.3.2. Pressure sensor

3.3.3. Humidity sensor

3.3.4. Flow sensor

3.3.5. Accelerometer

3.3.6. Magnetometer

3.3.7. Gyroscope

3.3.8. Inertial sensor

3.3.9. Image sensor

3.3.10. Touch sensor

3.3.11. Proximity sensor

3.3.12. Acoustic sensor

3.3.13. Motion sensor

3.3.14. Occupancy sensor

3.3.15. CO2 sensor

3.4. Global IoT Sensor Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1. Consumer

3.4.1.1. Home Automation

3.4.1.1.1. Consumer Devices

3.4.1.1.2. Consumer Appliances

3.4.1.2. Smart City

3.4.1.3. Wearable Electronics

3.4.2. Retail

3.4.3. Aerospace and Defense

3.4.4. Transportation

3.4.5. Healthcare

3.4.6. Agriculture

3.5. Global IoT Sensor Market by Network Connectivity

3.5.1. Wired

3.5.1.1. KNX

3.5.1.2. Lonworks

3.5.1.3. Ethernet

3.5.1.4. Modbus

3.5.1.5. Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

3.5.2. Wireless

3.5.2.1. Bluetooth

3.5.2.2. Zigbee

3.5.2.3. Z-Wave

3.5.2.4. Enocean

3.5.3. Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1. Global IoT Sensor Market by Region

4.2. North American IoT Sensor Market

4.3. European IoT Sensor Market

4.4. APAC IoT Sensor Market

4.5. RoW IoT Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1. Growth Opportunities for the Global Iot Sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2. Growth Opportunities for the Global Iot Sensor Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3. Growth Opportunities for the Global Iot Sensor Market by Network Connectivity

6.1.4. Growth Opportunities for the Global Iot Sensor Market by Region

6.2. Emerging Trends in the Global Iot Sensor Industry

6.3. Strategic Analysis

6.3.1. New Product Development

6.3.2. Capacity Expansion in the Global Iot Sensor Market

6.3.3. Certification and Licensing

6.3.4. Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1. Texas Instruments

7.2. TE Connectivity

7.3. Cypress

7.4. NXP Semiconductors

7.5. STMicroelectronics

7.6. Infineon Technologies

7.7. Robert Bosch

7.8. Honeywell International

7.9. Analog Devices

