IP Services' Washington Bankers Association Endorsed Solution Helps Banks Provides Data Security While Maintaining IT System Availability and Reliability

EUGENE, Ore., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Bankers Association (WBA) Professional Services, Inc. (PROS), a wholly owned subsidiary of WBA, has endorsed IP Services to provide cybersecurity and critical Information Technology (IT) system's management to WBA member banks. IP Services was awarded the endorsement by the PROS Board of Directors in late March of this year.

"Our member banks maintain sensitive information that they work hard to protect. When I talk to bank executives, virtually every one of them share their concerns about exposure to data breaches and the impact that such an event would have on their customers and financial and reputation costs that would result," said Glen Simecek, President & CEO, WBA. "The strict security and compliance standards required of banks also make operating IT more complex. One of the benefits of working with IP Services is that they have specifically created systems to meet the needs of community banks and will monitor your security full time, giving you peace of mind."

IP Services uses an integrated set of processes and controls to ensure uninterrupted systems and business performance while adhering to strict compliance and security requirements. This IT management methodology enables banks to significantly reduce IT expenses and reallocate those resources to projects that have a direct business need and value. The value delivered by IP Services under this approach ensures:

Alignment of IT with business goals while managing overall IT costs

Achieve exceptional security posture using next-generation cybersecurity

Better compliance with regulatory requirements and audits

Improve IT strategy with IP Services operating as an extension of the bank's team

Solve unsolvable IT problems

"We are excited to partner with the WBA by delivering our proven and unique IT managed services methodologies, which will mitigate the security risks and vulnerabilities banks face relative to compliance and their overall security posture," said Scott Alldridge, CEO of IP Services.

The WBA was founded by bankers in 1889, and was incorporated in 1970. Through advocacy, comprehensive programming, and information exchange, the WBA protects, develops, and advances the business of banking in Washington State.

https://www.wabankers.com/

About IP Services

IP Services proactively manages clients' critical IT systems and applications in any data center using the VisibleOps™ methodology and the quality control system we created called TotalControl™. IP Services' Cybersecurity Visibility Suite uses scientifically proven best practices to secure businesses and the users they serve by monitoring and protecting the systems and applications that are the heart of modern businesses. For more information, visit http://ipservices.com/.

