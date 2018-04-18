Ipsos announces the release of Ipsos Affluent Digital Audiences

Now, in addition to providing insights into Affluents, IAI has announced the availability of IAI's gold-standard data to reach these high-value audiences for digital campaign activation across the digital ecosystem.

"It was a natural fit for us. We have always helped our partners define, profile and develop understanding of influential target audiences with our data. These Digital Audiences allow us to move beyond providing insights for clients, and help them actually reach and engage them via advertising. Talk about making research actionable," said Michael Baer, SVP, Managing Director at IAI.

The new audience segments provide access to hard-to-find affluent consumers, including C-Suite, affluent influencers ("Affluencers"), and category intenders who plan purchases in the next twelve months. Ipsos Digital Audiences are available in most DMPs, DSPs, ad servers, and exchanges. Custom-built audiences are also available—all based on data you know and from a name you trust.

