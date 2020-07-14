iQUANT Expands Into Canada

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQUANT, a leader in rules-based investment models, announces an exciting expansion into Canada, a new international market for the Company. Beginning in July, iQUANT will offer eight new investment models to Canadian advisors on its iQUANT.ca website. The models are categorized as broad market, theme-based, hedge, and sector-specific.

"There are wonderful opportunities in the Canadian investment markets," says Rick Gonsalves, Founder and CEO of iQUANT.

"Our goal is to expand our international footprint to accommodate investment professionals across the globe. Each domicile represents amazing investment potential. Through stringent testing as well as portfolio-building tools, our focus is solely on the investment professional. Only investment professionals have access to our special investment models."

iQUANT offers over 30 investment models on its domestic website (www.iQUANT.pro). iQUANT.pro domestic models are categorized as Thematic, Sector-specific, Style Box, and Alternative. iQUANT.pro has created models that select individual stocks, as well as models that select only Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

"Advisors like that we remove emotion from the investment selection process, compared to the emotional way they may have done things before. They also like the track record of downside protection several of our models provide," stated Mary Goodman.

iQUANT provides rules-based and unemotional investment models to Investment Professionals – ranging from Wirehouse to Regional and Independent to Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

The sites are designed solely to provide impersonal investment models and systems. The user maintains absolute discretion as to whether to follow any portion of the Site content.

