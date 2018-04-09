iRecommend Software Releases Recommendation360™ Retail, an AI E-Commerce Recommendation Engine

TULSA, Okla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iRecommend Software™ the leader in AI recommendation engine, today announced the release of Recommendation360™ Retail, a software solution for the retail and e-commerce industries. Recommendation360™ Retail is a recommendation engine that empowers retailers and e-commerce businesses to provide hyper-personalized product recommendations to their customers.

The software is the product of over four years of research and development in AI and machine learning. The resulting technology goes beyond product segmentation, filtering, and scoring to provide companies with an intelligent recommendation platform that more effectively meets the demanding expectations of customers and businesses alike.

"Every consumer-based retailer wants to provide a true real-time personalized experience for each customer. Yet, there's no way to achieve that without an intelligent, adaptive recommendation system," says John Morad, Founder & CEO of iRecommend Software. He added, "The retail industry is facing increasing online competition, declining customer retention, and a growing demand for a more personalized, seamless, omnichannel experience. Recommendation360™ Retail empowers retailers with a scalable, adaptive, and intelligent recommendation engine to provide a unique shopping experience for each customer across multiple channels."

Current e-commerce recommendation engines rely on user-input, keyword search, and past purchases, excluding external data and producing inferior suggestions. Recommendation360™ Retail, however, analyzes user-input, keyword search, and past purchases alongside previously unconnected data to generate 360° consumer profiles. Ultimately, the increased accuracy of these profiles enables retailers to deliver highly relevant product recommendations at the very moment customers are looking to purchase.

About iRecommend Software

iRecommend is the global leader in AI recommendation engine with applications across multiple industries, including e-commerce, recruiting, real estate, entertainment, government, and health care.

Headquartered in Tulsa, OK with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, and Dubai.

For more information please visit https://irecommend.ai/

