IRS Commissioner to Address National Tax Pro Group

APPLETON, Wis., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRS Commissioner, Charles Rettig, will address members of the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the organization's National Conference in Chicago. Mr. Rettig is expected to provide an overview of the recent tax filing season and tax law changes, including the sweeping impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He will also share emerging issues at the IRS of interest to tax professionals, including the development of the new Form W-4 and the importance of IRS business modernization efforts.

The livestream event will be accessible through NATP and will be available on-demand on July 26, 2019.

About NATP

The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the largest association dedicated to equipping tax professionals with the resources, connections and education they need to provide the highest level of service to their clients. NATP is comprised of more than 23,000 leading tax professionals who believe in a superior standard of ethics and exemplify professional excellence.

Members rely on NATP to deliver professional connections, content expertise and advocacy that provides them with the support they need to best serve their clients. The organization welcomes all tax professionals in their quest to continually meet the needs of the public, no matter where they are in their careers. We encourage you to experience the benefits and support that come with an NATP membership when you join at natptax.com.

