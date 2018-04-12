ISEC7 Announces Acquisition of PaRaBaL to Strengthen Global Footprint as Enterprise Mobility Management Leader

"ISEC7 and PaRaBaL are a strong combined force. Both companies have extremely high standards when it comes to quality and security. Our employees are highly-qualified, certified specialists," says Michael Brandt, CSO ISEC7 Group and Managing Director ISEC7 NA. "Being one of the first movers in the area of enterprise mobility, we are familiar with all challenges in the market and customer expectations. The combination of our expertise with PaRaBaL's knowledge of the US market will further increase our federal footprint and strengthen our global reach and market presence in the US."

Together, teams will provide ISEC7's 360° Enterprise Mobility Portfolio, a holistic approach for strategy, design, integration and operations.

ISEC7 North America doubles its size organizationally with the addition of the PaRaBaL resources to serve a growing US customer base. Plans for hiring more technical, marketing and sales resources are actively underway to further enhance awareness and the customer experience.

"When our customers benefit from a broader portfolio of mobile solutions and global resources, we all win," says Peter Coddington, Founder & Managing Director at PaRaBaL, "We look forward to an exciting future and opportunities that will certainly extend to our channel partners, as well."

ISEC7 continues to expand at a double-digit growth rate of over 25% annually. The acquisition marks an increase in customers, as well as competencies, including: BlackBerry, Citrix XenMobile, IBM MaaS360, Microsoft Enterprise Mobility & Security, MobileIron, VMware Airwatch and others.

