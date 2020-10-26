ISFD Announces 2020 Pinnacle Awards® Winners
Oct 26, 2020, 08:46 ET
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted 2020 Pinnacle Awards, sponsored by the International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD), are the furniture industry's highest honor recognizing the top professional and student furniture designers who envision and create the designs that ultimately become some of the most sought-after home furnishings items around the world. Their works are produced and marketed by companies large and small, but with a common denominator—to proudly illustrate that artistry, craft, and innovation are important and quite desirable to the consumer marketplace.
The Pinnacle finalists were recognized and the winners revealed on Saturday, October 24 during the Pinnacle Awards' Great Designs Unmasked, an online TV-style program on ISFD's YouTube channel. Acclaimed interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins keynoted the awards ceremony.
According to John Conrad, ISFD executive director, "The judges commented that selecting just one winner in each of the 20 categories was incredibly difficult. We not only had a record number of entries but the designs from all of the finalists were exceptional this year creating very stiff competition. The designers should all be very proud of their work."
The outstanding award-winning designs can be acquired through home furnishings and décor retailers and from interior design firms across the country. The Pinnacle Awards salute designs that range from incredibly affordable to the luxurious supporting the belief that good design can be found at all price points.
Here is the official list of winners who were honored with the prestigious 2020 Pinnacle Award trophy.
Accessories
Morris & Company Acanthus Bowls
By Dustin Witzel, ISFD for Selamat Designs
Bedroom – Broad Appeal
Park Avenue Dresser
By Shenxing Liu, for Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture
Bedroom – Luxury
Modern Decker Wall Bed + Soren Bedside Tables + Soren Dresser
By Dudley Moore, ISFD; Laura Niece, ISFD
For Universal Furniture
Dining – Luxury
Morris & Co. Kelmscott Farmhouse Dining
By Justin Abee, ISFD and Dustin Witzel, ISFD
For Selamat Designs
Entertainment Furniture
Three-Door Console
By Hooker Design Team
For Hooker Furniture
Home Office
Barcelona Desk
By Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design Studio
For Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture
Leather Upholstery – Broad Appeal
Murray Collection
By Robert Law
For Moroni Inc
Leather Upholstery – Luxury
Francesca
By Kelvin Ng, ISFD and Caryn Donovan, ISFD
For Kelvin Giormani by Planum
Lighting
Emmet Lamp
By Dean Babin, ISFD
For Dean Babin Furniture
Maker/Designer
Kodama Bar Stool
By Marshall Wollum
For Kodama Designs
Student Pinnacle Award
CURVA chair
By Daniela Duarte
For Savannah College of Art and Design
Green Leaf Award
Linn Bed
By Tim Copeland and Armin Driver
For Copeland Furniture
Motion Upholstery
Tenero Collection
By Kelvin Ng, ISFD
For Kelvin Giormani by Planum
Occasional Storage
Roscoe Credenza
By Scott Hamed
For ST2
Occasional Tables – Luxury
Barcelona Nesting Tables
By Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design Studio
For Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture
Outdoor
Wailea Swivel Chair
By Bernhardt Design Team
For Bernhardt
Stationary Upholstery – Broad Appeal
Danica Chair
By Shenxing Liu
For Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture
Stationary Upholstery – Luxury
Maya Sofa and Maya Chair ½
By Bernhardt Upholstery Design Team
For Bernhardt
Wall Décor
Moveable Man Shelves
By Nikom Sankantha and Jason Phillips, ISFD
For Phillips Collection
Major Collections
Nina Magon Collection
By Nina Magon, Dudley Moore, ISFD and Laura Niece, ISFD
For Universal Furniture
The 2020 Awards were sponsored by the High Point Market Authority, Leggett & Platt, International Market Centers, Herzog Veneers, Inc., Continental Hardware, Furniture Today, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Furniture Design Studios, Senlong Wood Company, Sherwin-Williams, High Point University and Elements Studios.
Visit ISFD.org to see photos of the finalists and winning entries.
The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) is an association advocating for outstanding design and the furniture designers whose creativity drives the industry's engine. They seek to elevate the role of design and designer through networking, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and continuously promote, advance and support the profession of furniture design and its positive impact.
With professional and student members around the world and across the country, their diverse professional membership specializes in residential and contract furnishings and accessories. More information about ISFD and their awards programs, please visit their website, ISFD.org. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.
