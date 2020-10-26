ISFD Announces 2020 Pinnacle Awards® Winners

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coveted 2020 Pinnacle Awards, sponsored by the International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD), are the furniture industry's highest honor recognizing the top professional and student furniture designers who envision and create the designs that ultimately become some of the most sought-after home furnishings items around the world. Their works are produced and marketed by companies large and small, but with a common denominator—to proudly illustrate that artistry, craft, and innovation are important and quite desirable to the consumer marketplace.

The Pinnacle finalists were recognized and the winners revealed on Saturday, October 24 during the Pinnacle Awards' Great Designs Unmasked, an online TV-style program on ISFD's YouTube channel. Acclaimed interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins keynoted the awards ceremony.

According to John Conrad, ISFD executive director, "The judges commented that selecting just one winner in each of the 20 categories was incredibly difficult. We not only had a record number of entries but the designs from all of the finalists were exceptional this year creating very stiff competition. The designers should all be very proud of their work."

The outstanding award-winning designs can be acquired through home furnishings and décor retailers and from interior design firms across the country. The Pinnacle Awards salute designs that range from incredibly affordable to the luxurious supporting the belief that good design can be found at all price points.

Here is the official list of winners who were honored with the prestigious 2020 Pinnacle Award trophy.

Accessories

Morris & Company Acanthus Bowls

By Dustin Witzel, ISFD for Selamat Designs

Bedroom – Broad Appeal

Park Avenue Dresser

By Shenxing Liu, for Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture

Bedroom – Luxury

Modern Decker Wall Bed + Soren Bedside Tables + Soren Dresser

By Dudley Moore, ISFD; Laura Niece, ISFD

For Universal Furniture

Dining – Luxury

Morris & Co. Kelmscott Farmhouse Dining

By Justin Abee, ISFD and Dustin Witzel, ISFD

For Selamat Designs

Entertainment Furniture

Three-Door Console

By Hooker Design Team

For Hooker Furniture

Home Office

Barcelona Desk

By Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design Studio

For Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture

Leather Upholstery – Broad Appeal

Murray Collection

By Robert Law

For Moroni Inc

Leather Upholstery – Luxury

Francesca

By Kelvin Ng, ISFD and Caryn Donovan, ISFD

For Kelvin Giormani by Planum

Lighting

Emmet Lamp

By Dean Babin, ISFD

For Dean Babin Furniture

Maker/Designer

Kodama Bar Stool

By Marshall Wollum

For Kodama Designs

Student Pinnacle Award

CURVA chair

By Daniela Duarte

For Savannah College of Art and Design

Green Leaf Award

Linn Bed

By Tim Copeland and Armin Driver

For Copeland Furniture

Motion Upholstery

Tenero Collection

By Kelvin Ng, ISFD

For Kelvin Giormani by Planum

Occasional Storage

Roscoe Credenza

By Scott Hamed

For ST2

Occasional Tables – Luxury

Barcelona Nesting Tables

By Dave Clark, ISFD and Jonathan Charles Design Studio

For Jonathan Charles Fine Furniture

Outdoor

Wailea Swivel Chair

By Bernhardt Design Team

For Bernhardt

Stationary Upholstery – Broad Appeal

Danica Chair

By Shenxing Liu

For Greenington Fine Bamboo Furniture

Stationary Upholstery – Luxury

Maya Sofa and Maya Chair ½

By Bernhardt Upholstery Design Team

For Bernhardt

Wall Décor

Moveable Man Shelves

By Nikom Sankantha and Jason Phillips, ISFD

For Phillips Collection

Major Collections

Nina Magon Collection

By Nina Magon, Dudley Moore, ISFD and Laura Niece, ISFD

For Universal Furniture

The 2020 Awards were sponsored by the High Point Market Authority, Leggett & Platt, International Market Centers, Herzog Veneers, Inc., Continental Hardware, Furniture Today, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Furniture Design Studios, Senlong Wood Company, Sherwin-Williams, High Point University and Elements Studios.

Visit ISFD.org to see photos of the finalists and winning entries.

The International Society of Furniture Designers (ISFD) is an association advocating for outstanding design and the furniture designers whose creativity drives the industry's engine. They seek to elevate the role of design and designer through networking, mentorship and professional development opportunities, and continuously promote, advance and support the profession of furniture design and its positive impact.

With professional and student members around the world and across the country, their diverse professional membership specializes in residential and contract furnishings and accessories. More information about ISFD and their awards programs, please visit their website, ISFD.org. You can also follow them on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

