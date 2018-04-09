IsoPlexis' New IsoLight Instrument Receives the Red Dot Design Award for Highest Design Quality

The Red Dot Award in Product Design has roots dating back to 1955 and determines the best products created each year. In 2018, designers and manufacturers from 59 countries submitted more than 6,300 objects to the competition. True to the motto "In search of good design and innovation," a jury comprising roughly 40 members assessed the products individually based on the original. The strict judging criteria, which include level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, ergonomics and durability, provide a frame of reference which the jurors then complement with their own expertise.

The sample-to-answer IsoLight system analyzes IsoPlexis' IsoCode chip, which was recognized as The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 Innovation of 2017, to provide clinical and translational researchers a powerful, yet straightforward answer to predicting immune cell function by measuring 10 times more data per cell versus status quo.

A few elements are key to the new IsoLight instrument's award-winning design:

The IsoLight's integrated design combines precision imaging and fluidics with a user-friendly software interface to create a uniquely easy to use single-cell system.

Functionally, the sample-to-answer system is a leap in the field as well, delivering answers in 10 minutes or less of hands-on time compared to 4+ hours with most readers today, by using precision microfluidic systems to automate 14 workflow steps on 8 sensing chips.

The system works hand in hand with the IsoSpeak data visualization software to provide sample annotation and report-ready data visualizations to gather clarity from the large amount of data analysed.

The platform's unprecedented ability to measure 35+ secreted cytokines from thousands of single cells in parallel is used to generate powerful polyfunctional T cell profiles, which have been shown to be predictive of patient outcome, and are otherwise masked by conventional bulk assays.

Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-founder of IsoPlexis, commented "We are extremely proud that our IsoLight System received the Red Dot Award, as we strive to provide the benefits of high dimensional, single-cell data in an easy-to-use system accessible to a wide array of clinical and translational researchers. The IsoLight and IsoCode Chip technologies provide our users access to cutting-edge, predictive information at the single-cell level, and we aim to continue helping our customers accelerate progress in the fast-moving immuno-oncology field and beyond."

The IsoCode Chip has been used throughout the cancer immunotherapy world over the last year as well. In 2017, the system predicted Non-Hodgkin lymphoma patient response in CAR-T therapy by assessing the pre-infusion cellular product, as presented at AACR 2017. Correlative clinical research data was produced in 2017 in anti-PD1 melanoma therapy as well, and the system was used beyond oncology to predict pre-clinical immune cell responses to malaria vaccine and patient pathogenesis in auto-immune disease, preparing for a future as a truly transformative system.

IsoPlexis, a privately held life sciences company, is developing novel technologies at the forefront of the revolution in immunity-based treatments of cancer. Using a next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic platform to identify patient responses at the single cell level, IsoPlexis' original scientific leaders from Yale, Caltech, UCLA, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have advanced understandings of personalized therapies against various cancers. IsoPlexis is venture funded by Spring Mountain Capital, North Sound Ventures and Connecticut Innovations, as well as supported through grant funding from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health. For additional information on IsoPlexis, visit http://www.isoplexis.com or email info@isoplexis.com.

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information available at www.red-dot.de.

