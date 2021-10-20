Isosorbide Market to grow by USD 222.12 mn between 2021 and 2025 | Demand from Resin & Polymers to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The demand from resin and polymers and demand for PEIT are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as health hazards will challenge market growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for isosorbide in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Endo International Plc

J&K Scientific Ltd.

Roquette Freres SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Isosorbide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 221.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Endo International Plc, J&K Scientific Ltd., Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry And Trade Co. Ltd., Meryer Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novaphene Specialities Pvt. Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

