ISRA Suggests That Auto Dealership Re-Think Its Sponsorship Of Gun Control Fundraiser

The ISRA is cautioning a suburban Chicago auto dealership that its support for radical gun-control groups could be bad for business. This warning comes on the heels of an announcement by a Naperville, IL gun control group that Bill Kay Chevrolet (Lisle, IL) is sponsoring a fund raiser for the group. Proceeds from a 16 June car wash event will reportedly be used to support the anti-gun group's efforts to enact legislation to ban and confiscate firearms from law-abiding Illinois citizens.

"Supporters of the Second Amendment buy a lot of cars and trucks," commented ISRA Executive Director, Richard Pearson. "They also spend a lot of money getting their vehicles serviced. The Bill Kay automotive group can bet that hunters, sportsmen, target shooters, and other gun-rights supporters will vote with their feet and take their business elsewhere if the auto dealer follows through with its planned gun-control fund raiser. The ISRA will certainly let the state's gun owners know that Bill Kay is not on their side – and we'll remind them of that on a regular basis. Yes, Bill Kay will find that siding with gun control extremists is an expensive proposition."

The ISRA is the state's leading advocate of safe, lawful, and responsible firearms ownership. For more than a century, the ISRA has represented the interests of millions of law-abiding Illinois firearm owners.

