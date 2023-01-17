Israel agriculture market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Israel agriculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,898.08 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Israel agriculture market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Israel Agriculture Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Israel agriculture market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Israel agriculture market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, commercial crops, fruits and vegetables, and fishery consumables and meat) and distribution channel (supermarket, convenience stores, and e-commerce).

The market share growth by the cereals and grains segment will be significant during the forecast period. The trend of healthy eating is increasing among both urban and rural consumers in Israel . With more consumers inclining toward healthy eating, the popularity of pulses-based foods has grown rapidly. Food manufacturing companies are also including pulses as an ingredient to improve the quality of their food products. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Israel agriculture market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growth of organized retail sales.

Vendors operating in Israel are consistently strengthening their distribution networks through organized retail. This is allowing them to generate more sales volume as well as revenue.

are consistently strengthening their distribution networks through organized retail. This is allowing them to generate more sales volume as well as revenue. The market is also witnessing an increasing number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores.

The expansion of retail networks is facilitating the customer shopping process and allowing them to choose from a wide variety of cereal, grains, fruits, and vegetables.

All these factors are fueling the growth of the agriculture market in Israel .

Leading trends influencing the market

The revolutionization of agriculture by using artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is identified as the key trend in the market.

Israel is a world leader in many aspects of agricultural technology. The agriculture sector is less dependent on natural resources but on an environment induced based on the country's technological progress and innovation.

is a world leader in many aspects of agricultural technology. The agriculture sector is less dependent on natural resources but on an environment induced based on the country's technological progress and innovation. The adoption of modern farming practices in Israel is increasing the penetration of AI, machine learning, robotics, and IoT in the agriculture sector.

is increasing the penetration of AI, machine learning, robotics, and IoT in the agriculture sector. The use of these technologies is helping farmers to make better decisions and effectively manage agriculture operations.

The country also has 39 startups that provide AI solutions for agriculture applications.

All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the agriculture market in Israel .

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Reducing arable land in Israel is a major challenge affecting the market growth.

is a major challenge affecting the market growth. The amount of arable land that can be used for crop cultivation has reduced steadily over the years in Israel .

. This is due to an increase in urbanization, industrialization, and energy demand.

The quality of soil in agricultural land is also decreasing due to soil erosion and land pollution, which is decreasing crop output.

Such challenges are resulting in a decline in agricultural activities, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this Israel agriculture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Israel agriculture market between 2023 and 2027

agriculture market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the Israel agriculture market size and its contribution to the parent market

agriculture market size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Israel agriculture market industry across Israel

agriculture market industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Israel's agriculture market vendors

Related Reports:

The agriculture market in Algeria is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 530.7 million . The growing support from the government is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the depleting quality of land and crops produced may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing support from the government is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the depleting quality of land and crops produced may impede the market growth. The agriculture market in Argentina is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19.26 billion . The high growth potential for agricultural exports is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the declining availability of arable land may impede the market growth.

Agriculture Market in Israel Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 123 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2898.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., Agro Shelef Ltd, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bogar Bio Bee Stores Pvt. Ltd., CropLife International AISBL, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. , Groupe Limagrain Holding, Hishtil, Kaiima Ltd., miRobot, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Palram Industries Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., SOCIETE SAS, Strauss Group Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and The Israeli Research and Development Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

