ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees

CINCINNATI, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) has recommended shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) vote against the director nominees proposed by GAMCO in the election of Scripps directors at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 10.

According to ISS1:

"[GAMCO] has not presented a sufficiently detailed or compelling case that change is warranted at the board level."

ISS recommended voting on the Scripps WHITE proxy card FOR Scripps director nominees Lauren R. Fine and Kim Williams and disregarding the BLUE card. ISS suggested a withhold vote for Scripps nominee Roger L. Ogden, who serves as chair of the compensation committee, due to a compensation matter unrelated to any critique raised by GAMCO.

Scripps urges its stockholders to vote "FOR" all of the company's director nominees on the WHITE proxy card.

"We are very pleased ISS has recommended Scripps shareholders vote in favor of our WHITE proxy card," said Scripps Chairman Rich Boehne. "We have strong momentum and are executing well against our strategy to create meaningful value for shareholders by increasing margins and cash flow in our Local Media business and unlocking long-term value through increased growth across our National Media business. Through our strategy, we believe we can grow company cash flow from operations more than 40 percent from 2016 levels by 2020 and improve margins by 400 basis points between 2018 and 2020."

