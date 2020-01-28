IT Driving Business Value: 3-Day Conference (Orlando, United States - March 3-5, 2020) - Keynotes, Case Studies, Workshops, One-on-One Analysis
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Business Value: Systematically Improve IT" conference from Info-Tech Research Group has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference is the authoritative voice for IT executives making technology decisions and influencing institutional adoption. The event's strategically developed agenda is designed by practitioners to drive business value and technological transformation while focusing on real, everyday challenges through keynotes, case studies, workshops, and one-on-one analysis.
Why Attend?
- Attend role-specific workshops designed to help you rapidly drive value
- Benchmark your current strategies and initiatives with other leading companies
- Participate in unsurpassed formal and informal networking opportunities to share, collaborate, and exchange ideas
- Digest industry-leading research concerning the latest trends affecting your organization
Sample Agenda from LIVE Las Vegas 2019
Day One
- Registration and Breakfast
- Welcome and Opening Remarks
- Keynote: Top Tech Trends
- Lightning Sessions
- Special Keynote: Industrial Revolution 4.0 With David Wallace
- The Brief "LIVE"
- Networking Break
- Future Tech Convergence: Digital Twins: Is It the Right Time for Your Organization?
- Contract Review: Modernize Microsoft Licensing for the Cloud Era
- Contract Review: Ten Key Clauses to Look Out for in MSP Contracts
- Future Tech Convergence: Robotic Process Automation: Build Your First Bot
- Blockchain - Are Smart Contracts Viable?
- Vendor Workshop - Tarim Consulting
- Lunch
- Special Keynote: Beyond Barriers With Neal Petersen
- Industry Roundtable: Government
- Industry Roundtable: Transportation
- Industry Roundtable: Tech Services/Media
- M&A Implications for Infrastructure Managers
- Future Tech Convergence: Artificial Intelligence: It's Time to Deliver
- IT Strategy Workshop 1: Establish Business Context
- Networking Break
- Lightning Sessions
- Keynote: Reboot Your Innovation Team - Fixing the Startup Mentality
- Beyond Products & Services: How to Deliver Exceptional Customer Value
- Day 1 Closing Comments, Followed by SoftwareReviews Awards and Reception
- CIO Awards Dinner
Day Two
- Registration and Breakfast
- Day 2 Welcome
- Employee Engagement: The Path to Winning Talent Is Paved with Platinum
- Lightning Sessions: Rethink Operations in a Serverless World
- Special Keynote: Delivering Specialized IT - NASA
- The Brief "LIVE"
- Networking Break
- Contract Review: Manage Your Vendors Before They Manage You
- IT Strategy Session 2A: Infrastructure Priorities
- IT Strategy Session 2B: Application Priorities
- IT Strategy Session 2C: Security Strategic Priorities
- Industry Roundtable: Higher Education
- Industry Roundtable: Healthcare
- Industry Roundtable: Manufacturing
- Lunch
- Keynote: Predicting the Future With Mark Anderson
- Lightning Sessions
- Keynote: Modernize your defence against Ransomware
- Networking Break
- Contract Review: Six Keys to Success for Your Salesforce.com Contract
- Industry Roundtable: Professional Services
- Industry Roundtable: Financial Services
- Quantum Implications: More Than Just Speed?
- Huawei's Impact on Your IT and Cybersecurity
- Industry Roundtable: Retail & Wholesale
- Keynote: Rethinking Technology Strategy
- Day 2 Closing Comments and Vendor Cocktail Hour
- Networking Social
Day Three
- Registration and Breakfast
- Day 3 Welcome
- Demystifying Artificial Intelligence: A Day in the Life of AI in 2025
- EA Lightning Talks
- Industrial Revolution 4.0 Wrap-Up
- The Brief "LIVE"
- Networking Break
- Contract Review: The Art of Creating a Quality RFP
- IT Strategy Session 3: Document Your Overall IT Strategy
- Contract Review: Improve Your SOWs to Hold Vendors Accountable
- Industry Roundtable: Gaming & Hospitality
- Vendor Workshop - Darktrace
- COBIT 2019
- Closing Remarks With Marcel Van Hulle and Guest
- Closing Remarks and Boxed Lunch
Speakers
- Amber Mac
- Rob Meikle
- Mark Anderson - Founding CEO at Pattern Computer
- Neal Peterson
- James Alexander - SVP, CIO and Vendor Practice
- David Glazer - Practice Lead, Digital Transformation
- Aaron Shum - Research Director and Executive Advisor
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doa67i
