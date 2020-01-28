IT Driving Business Value: 3-Day Conference (Orlando, United States - March 3-5, 2020) - Keynotes, Case Studies, Workshops, One-on-One Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Business Value: Systematically Improve IT" conference from Info-Tech Research Group has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference is the authoritative voice for IT executives making technology decisions and influencing institutional adoption. The event's strategically developed agenda is designed by practitioners to drive business value and technological transformation while focusing on real, everyday challenges through keynotes, case studies, workshops, and one-on-one analysis.



Why Attend?

Attend role-specific workshops designed to help you rapidly drive value

Benchmark your current strategies and initiatives with other leading companies

Participate in unsurpassed formal and informal networking opportunities to share, collaborate, and exchange ideas

Digest industry-leading research concerning the latest trends affecting your organization

Sample Agenda from LIVE Las Vegas 2019

Day One

Registration and Breakfast

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Keynote: Top Tech Trends

Lightning Sessions

Special Keynote: Industrial Revolution 4.0 With David Wallace

The Brief "LIVE"

Networking Break

Future Tech Convergence: Digital Twins: Is It the Right Time for Your Organization?

Contract Review: Modernize Microsoft Licensing for the Cloud Era

Contract Review: Ten Key Clauses to Look Out for in MSP Contracts

Future Tech Convergence: Robotic Process Automation: Build Your First Bot

Blockchain - Are Smart Contracts Viable?

Vendor Workshop - Tarim Consulting

Lunch

Special Keynote: Beyond Barriers With Neal Petersen

Industry Roundtable: Government

Industry Roundtable: Transportation

Industry Roundtable: Tech Services/Media

M&A Implications for Infrastructure Managers

Future Tech Convergence: Artificial Intelligence: It's Time to Deliver

IT Strategy Workshop 1: Establish Business Context

Networking Break

Lightning Sessions

Keynote: Reboot Your Innovation Team - Fixing the Startup Mentality

Beyond Products & Services: How to Deliver Exceptional Customer Value

Day 1 Closing Comments, Followed by SoftwareReviews Awards and Reception

CIO Awards Dinner

Day Two

Registration and Breakfast

Day 2 Welcome

Employee Engagement: The Path to Winning Talent Is Paved with Platinum

Lightning Sessions: Rethink Operations in a Serverless World

Special Keynote: Delivering Specialized IT - NASA

The Brief "LIVE"

Networking Break

Contract Review: Manage Your Vendors Before They Manage You

IT Strategy Session 2A: Infrastructure Priorities

IT Strategy Session 2B : Application Priorities

: Application Priorities IT Strategy Session 2C: Security Strategic Priorities

Industry Roundtable: Higher Education

Industry Roundtable: Healthcare

Industry Roundtable: Manufacturing

Lunch

Keynote: Predicting the Future With Mark Anderson

Lightning Sessions

Keynote: Modernize your defence against Ransomware

Networking Break

Contract Review: Six Keys to Success for Your Salesforce.com Contract

Industry Roundtable: Professional Services

Industry Roundtable: Financial Services

Quantum Implications: More Than Just Speed?

Huawei's Impact on Your IT and Cybersecurity

Industry Roundtable: Retail & Wholesale

Keynote: Rethinking Technology Strategy

Day 2 Closing Comments and Vendor Cocktail Hour

Networking Social

Day Three

Registration and Breakfast

Day 3 Welcome

Demystifying Artificial Intelligence: A Day in the Life of AI in 2025

EA Lightning Talks

Industrial Revolution 4.0 Wrap-Up

The Brief "LIVE"

Networking Break

Contract Review: The Art of Creating a Quality RFP

IT Strategy Session 3: Document Your Overall IT Strategy

Contract Review: Improve Your SOWs to Hold Vendors Accountable

Industry Roundtable: Gaming & Hospitality

Vendor Workshop - Darktrace

COBIT 2019

Closing Remarks With Marcel Van Hulle and Guest

Closing Remarks and Boxed Lunch

