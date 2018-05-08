It is LOTS more than you think -- Monetize crypto assets in a new way

Simultaneously, however, the digital currency market is quickly expanding and evolving, with many developing decentralized methods as the need arises, offering investors with diverse liquidity and credit opportunities. Among these market resources in the crypto world, LOTS stands out as an innovative solution to the challenge of restricted circulation.

LOTS is a lending platform for tokens - a revolutionary marketplace that stands out for borrowing and lending in the crypto world. LOTS enables its users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure crypto loans, on terms mutually agreed upon by both parties.

Selling assets is no longer the only means of realizing profit. Crypto asset holders can lend their assets on LOTS to anyone else, thereby making profit through interest, and regaining their crypto asset value as soon as the loan is paid back. Lenders have ownership over their assets while exponentially growing their portfolio. The LOTS platform is based on the most advanced blockchain technologies, offering secure lending procedures and legally compliant smart contracts.

Instead of buying crypto currency, LOTS users can borrow and reinvest in crypto world by leveraging their existing crypto assets. LOTS is an inclusive platform with boundless opportunities for creditors not willing to sell their crypto assets but still want to have more liquidity.

As the burgeoning of fintech continues to shape our world, a sustainable crypto currency economy is emerging. LOTS users can place their tokenized assets on the blockchain as collateral, thus offers a more sustainable token market, one that brings greater trust in investment, and ultimately connects crypto currencies and real world assets.

"We are entering a new phase of crypto adoption. LOTS has the potential to restructure our traditional lending system by establishing a new form of credit for a wide range of tokenized assets. We promise a world where every one has the same access to finance." CEO of LOTS, Zeen Zhang said.

LOTS aims to establish itself as the Land of Tokens of tomorrow. Let's look toward the future; let's look at LOTS. It is LOTS more than you think.

About LOTS

The LOTS platform is a blockchain-based marketplace that stands out for its innovative approach to borrowing and lending in the crypto world. Utilizing the security of the blockchain technology, LOTS enables its users to grow the value of their crypto assets through lending. LOTS is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, leading the way in the crypto fintech sector by making investment safer, faster and easier. Established in Singapore, LOTS also has a presence in Japan, United States and China.

