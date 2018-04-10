IT Revolution Announces Call For Papers & Blind Bird Pricing For DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018

For tips from Gene Kim on how to get your speaker proposal accepted, please visit: (https://youtu.be/wGDCavOCnA4).

Additionally, IT Revolution has opened Blind Bird pricing, which offers attendees the most cost-effective registration option for the Las Vegas event. Blind bird pricing can be obtained for only $1,400, a 30 percent discount from regular registration fees (http://bit.ly/DOES18LAS). Blind Bird registration is now open with limited availability. Attendees are strongly encouraged to take advantage of early registration as the conference has sold out every year since the inaugural event in 2014.

"We are so excited to host the DevOps Enterprise Summit in Las Vegas this year to better support our growing community," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "We are honored to help foster this community of technology leaders and experts who are driving DevOps transformations at large and complex organizations. By seeking impactful experience reports, we are able to offer attendees an unfolding documentary of how these journeys can help other business and technology leaders navigate their own complex IT transformation journeys respectively."

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a vendor-neutral conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

