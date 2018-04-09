Italy Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2013-2018 Forecast to 2022 - Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk

The prepaid card market in load value terms increased at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2013-2017. Over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5%, increasing from US$ 67,119.2 million in 2018 to reach US$ 111,249.7 million by 2022.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Report Scope

Market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2013-2022) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs- number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked/underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government/public sector

Consumer spend segments: Age, income, and gender

Retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Prepaid segments by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

- Gift card: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

- Business & administrative expense card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Payroll card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Meal card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Healthcare and wellness card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Consumer incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Employee/partner incentive card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- Travel forex card: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

- General purpose card: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked/unbanked).

- Remittance card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Teen and campus card: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

- Social security and other government benefit program cards: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

- Insurance claim card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Entertainment and gaming card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Transit and toll card: Market size and forecast at category level.

- Fuel, utilities, and other cards: Market size and forecast at category level.

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Italy Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022



4 Italy Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2013-2022



5 Italy Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Italy Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Italy Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



8 Italy General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



9 Italy Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



10 Italy Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



11 Italy Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



12 Italy Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



13 Italy Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



14 Italy Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



15 Italy Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



16 Italy Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2021



17 Italy Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



18 Italy Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



19 Italy Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



20 Italy Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



21 Italy Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



22 Italy Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022



