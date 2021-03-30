Itching To Spend More Time Outdoors, Americans Could Be Deterred By Mosquitoes And Other Insects According To Study

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring weather sweeping the nation, and after months of time spent inside due to the pandemic, Americans are heading outdoors again in increasing numbers. However, the threat of insect bites presents a significant obstacle to Americans' desire to spend time outside, as found by independent research with 2,000 U.S. adults commissioned by bite away ®.1

Take the sting out of Spring with Bite Away!

According to the study, almost half (46%) of Americans said the anticipation of itchiness caused by mosquitoes and other bites prevents them from enjoying outdoor recreational activities as much as they'd like to. With the help of Bite Away, Americans can put the fear of insect bites aside and once again look forward to enjoying the outdoors.

Taking the sting out of spring

Advanced heat-based technology in Bite Away promises relief from mosquito, chigger, wasp, hornet, gnat, horsefly and other bites and stings. With the simple press of a button, the sleek device provides rapid, safe, heat-concentrated relief to the area of skin affected by a bite or sting. In fact, a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information with 146 participants found that swelling caused by different bites and stings significantly decreased after the use of Bite Away. Bite Away is FDA-cleared, dermatologist-tested, and safe to use on both adults and children, especially those allergic to ointments or sprays.

Essential gear

According to research by Mintel, half of Americans are spending more time outdoors, enjoying activities such as walking, running, and hiking. The surge in outdoor recreation is expected to continue in 2021, as 3 in 5 Americans report that the pandemic has caused them to spend more time outdoors than they would have otherwise. Bite Away's compact size and built-in clip make it convenient to tuck into essential gear backpacks, beach totes, purses and more.

As Americans take to their backyards, gardens, go on hikes, bike, camp, head to the beach and more they know they can rely on Bite Away to take the sting out of spring.

Bite Away is now available at www.takethebiteaway.com , or on Amazon, Target.com, HomeDepot.com and select True Value stores.

About bite away®

Bite Away is a medical device utilizing technology designed and tested to treat insect bites. Sold in Europe by Germany-based MibeTec, an independent member of the Dermapharm Group, a leading manufacturer of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals in Germany since 1991, Bite Away is distributed by MibeTec U.S. For more information, visit www.takethebiteaway.com .

1 "Outdoors Perspectives: Exploring Barriers to Getting Outside," conducted by Bloom Communications and Regina Corso Consulting on behalf of bite away® in May 2020. The online survey included 2,005 U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Figures for age, gender, education, and income were weighted to represent the U.S. population in its entirety.

SOURCE Bite Away

