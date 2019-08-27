Ithaca.Community Website Launches to Help Ithacans Find What They're Looking For

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ithacans have a new way to search for places to go in town and find exactly what they're looking for with the launch of the new website https://ithaca.community.

Find places to go with the perks you need

Created by a team of local moms, the website features the ability to search for places to go according to the "perks" users may need - like free or low-cost events, close parking, wheelchair accessibility, gender-neutral bathrooms, free WiFi, outdoor seating, dogs allowed, nursing area, senior discounts, and more. With over two dozen perks, and more being added according to visitor feedback, the website gives users the ability to check out new businesses and restaurants while knowing their needs will be met when they get there. Users also have the ability to refine search results by region, keyword, and category.

"We've all heard the 'Ithaca is Gorges' motto for our city, but in reality, it's lovely for some and very challenging for others," says Mariellen VanDyke Brown, creator of Ithaca.Community. "We believe all Ithacans should have access to the many things that make this region a beautiful place to live.

"Through information and advocacy, we encourage local businesses and landmarks to consider the needs of varied populations, so all residents and visitors can enjoy the perks this city has to offer."

"What use is a bike trail for those who don't have access to bikes? How will parents get to Taughannock State Park to swim if they don't have access to a car? And how can a family outing be inclusive if we don't know if our wheelchair-bound auntie can enter the restaurant?" asks Nicole LaFave, business development consultant for the site. "While listing all the places that people in the community of Ithaca enjoy, we began to ask each other: who are the people that are able to enjoy these places, and what barriers exist that prevent people from being able to enjoy certain attractions in Ithaca?"

The site creators are asking Ithaca residents to weigh in on what they would like to see on Ithaca.Community, where they love to go, and what prevents them from trying out new spots by filling out a survey at http://bit.ly/ithaca-community.

Businesses that would like to be listed on the site can suggest a free listing by filling out the form at https://ithaca.community/suggest-a-listing/. All listings are researched and verified by the Ithaca.Community writers before going live. Expanded listing options are available for businesses that would like to share social media links, photos, videos, a call-to-action button, and additional information.

The site is looking for corporate sponsors to help sustain the project, and volunteers to help verify listings. For anyone interested in learning more, please email info@ithaca.community or visit https://ithaca.community.

Media Contact:

Mariellen Brown

Phone: 607-288-2527

Email: mariellen@ithaca.community

SOURCE Ithaca.Community

