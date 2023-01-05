ITRI Unveils New Collaboration with PEGATRON on 5G Private Networks at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with CES 2023 topics of sustainability and connectivity, the Industrial Technology Research Institute ( ITRI ), Taiwan's largest high-tech applied research institution, partnered with leading electronics manufacturer PEGATRON Corporation to exhibit their innovations in energy-saving 5G private networks at CES 2023. The two parties further announced collaboration on promoting the codeveloped software platform Athena Orchestrator—O-RAN SMO & RIC , the 5G Energy-Saving O-RAN System, and the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Solution, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Jan. 5 to mark their partnership.

From Left: CY Feng, BG6 General Manager of PEGATRON Corporation; James Shue, Sr. VP & CTO of PEGATRON Corporation; Edwin Liu, President of ITRI; Sean Wang, Director of ITRI North America Office.

Based on the Athena Orchestrator—O-RAN SMO & RIC, ITRI and PEGATRON codeveloped the 5G Energy-Saving O-RAN System, a private network solution for both smart factories and portable use. AI algorithms monitor flows and diversions, optimize network traffic distribution, and allow idle base stations to hibernate, saving power consumption while maintaining service quality.

Meanwhile, to address the market demand in the U.S., ITRI and PEGATRON will enhance the development of the CBRS Solution, which includes the SAS-CBSD protocol software and domain proxy meeting the Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) standards. Base stations using CBRS will lead to the completion of high-performance and energy-saving 5G private networks, which will accelerate the deployment of 5G networks worldwide.

ITRI President Edwin Liu in the MoU signing ceremony stressed the significance of the partnership with PEGATRON. "The joint development of the CBRS Solution shows that ITRI has been focused on market-oriented R&D and aiming for global opportunities. This solution can help networking and communication equipment manufacturers upgrade the capability and halve the time to market of their 5G private network products," he said. "We hope that the collaboration will strengthen the 5G private network industry chain and assist suppliers in marketing their products globally."

According to CY Feng, BG6 general manager, PEGATRON Corporation, the company has cooperated with ITRI in the past two years to develop scalable 5G private network equipment and systems, which have been successfully applied in the field of smart manufacturing. "The 5G private network market in the U.S. is just emerging. We are glad to join ITRI at CES 2023 to unveil new collaboration on CBRS and showcase our low-carbon 5G private network solutions including the Portable All-in-One. The compact briefcase-shaped device features high robustness and mobility. It can receive satellite signals and work in areas with poor communication," he said. "We are keen to develop innovative applications and will continue to deliver quality products in cooperation with partners from different areas of expertise."

To explore ITRI and PEGATRON's 5G private network solutions, please visit Booth 9855, North Hall, LVCC , Las Vegas or online at ITRI's virtual pavilion: https://event.itri.org/CES2023 .

