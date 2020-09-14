It's Been A Long Pandemic - Is it Time for a Vacation Yet?

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After almost five months of stay-at-home/work-at-home guidance in the United States, you may be feeling a little cabin fever, while your next-door neighbor is prepared to wait out a vaccine before leaving the house. The COVID Travel Edition Quiz asks 10 questions about your comfort levels regarding travel in today's world. Results will tell you if you're ready to "Book, Pack, GO", or maybe you're "Distance Yearning", or if you should wait it out for "Sun Rays and Brighter Days".

Current travel protocols include individual responsibilities like proper mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing, but airports, airlines and hotels are stepping up sanitation protocols that may even exceed requirements set by government officials.

Medical experts estimate that on a scale of 1-10 (10 is most risky for COVID-19 transmission), air travel is a five and hotel stays are a three. Hanging out at the beach is also considered low risk as long as there is proper distancing.

"If you're comfortable going to the grocery store or post office, are you sure you wouldn't consider a vacation?" said Ray Snisky, Group President of ALG Vacations. "Everyone has a personal threshold right now – what might feel risky to some people isn't even a question for others."

But no matter what medical experts say, ALG Vacations recognizes that choosing whether to take a vacation in today's world is a personal choice.

Results from the COVID Travel Edition Quiz can be shared via social, so you can measure your risk readiness against your friends'.

