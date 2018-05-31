it's over easy Details Tips for Simplifying the Divorce Process

Divorce is complicated, and it can be expensive. It's often one of the most difficult times in a person's life. The legal process shouldn't make what is already a devastating, emotional event unnecessarily burdensome. The new guide from it's over easy explains and defines a variety of terms used in the language of divorce (a.k.a. "dissolution of marriage"). We've also distilled down the basics common to every divorce into four easy to digest components, which include the following:

Custody and child support Division of assets Spousal support Divorce decrees

"Divorce may make you feel like your head is spinning out of control because of all the decision-making, paperwork, and court forms involved," says Laura Wasser, Founder of it's over easy.

"The good news is, it doesn't have to be that way. The bottom line is, many couples are capable of working out their issues on their own and should not have to pay high legal fees to facilitate what often boils down to common-sense thinking. Our new guide explores the four key areas common to almost every divorce and knowing this information before you file can make the entire process of divorce less confusing."

