Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

The Company will also be hosting a conference that day at 9 AM Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: + 1- 888-668-9141

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: +972- 03- 918-0609

CANADA Dial-in Number: + 1- 888-604-5839

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972- 3- 918-0609

At:

9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to well over 1 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Brazil. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 1,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, India, Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: http://www.ituran.com

