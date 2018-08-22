IVD Market in the Middle East, 2018 Report

DUBLIN, Aug 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report on the Middle East IVD in the last five years finds the Middle East remains as an underserved region with large market potential.

Many Middle Eastern countries, such as Saudi Arabia, have identified investment in healthcare infrastructure as a priority, the goal to expand healthcare beyond cities and into desert communities; today roughly 16% of the population is represented by rural areas of the country.

The region's public sector has historically dominated the delivery of healthcare in the Middle East; however, recent activity from governments in the region approaching investors to expand the private sector in health care continues to be encouraging. This is a strategy to diversify and reduce some dependence on the petroleum industry as oil prices continue to be strained. Countries in the region need to create systems that empower the private sector to participate more deeply in the healthcare system. Growth in private sector participation will improve the quality of health care and access to it.

Some of the total IVD market growth derives from increased test usage in emerging countries. All of the major IVD companies have reported growth in Turkey and Saudi Arabia considered two of the top seven emerging markets. These countries continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage for a growing more affluent middle class.

This development requires increased investment in healthcare. This increased investment most often takes the form of government tenders, which remain a major source of supply for state-controlled labs and hospitals. Lifestyle change a more sedentary lifestyle resulting in rising obesity rates has brought about the emergence of Western diseases such as diabetes. There is growing demand in the region, therefore, for medical tests.

This report provides an overview of developments in the in vitro diagnostics industry in the Middle East.

The countries covered are:

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE) Other Middle East

The Middle East market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2017 - 2022. Also provided are company activities and market drivers.







The report covers six segments of the IVD market in the Middle East:

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Microbiology

Point of Care (POC)

Histology

Other

The next five to ten years will see moderate and gradual change in global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) product markets. While clinical lab medicine plays an integral role in healthcare and disease management, new testing is difficult to launch in a time of global economic instability and rising healthcare costs. On the supply side, labs are challenged to add new tests with little increase in financial and human resources.







IVD companies are casting their nets in developing countries, where rising incomes and standards of living have sparked a new health consciousness and growing demands for quality medical care.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

2. Middle East: Regional Overview

Population

Economic Outlook

Major Diseases Affecting the Middle Eastern Population

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

Arab Health Congress

3. Country Market Analysis

4. Market Summary: Total Middle East Market

Summary

Clinical Chemistry Market

Immunoassay Market

Microbiology Market

Point-of-Care Market

Histology Market

