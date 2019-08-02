IVD Market Trends Summary 2019
Aug 02, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Market Trends Summary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) products continue to see positive sales growth in many categories, while others mature. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture.
IVD Market Trends Summary features current trends and updates in the worldwide IVD market. Highlights of these updates include:
- Market developments in developing markets - Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe
- Effects of PAMA in the US IVD market
- Effects of US tariffs on the Chinese IVD market
- Molecular point-of-care market
- New products receiving with either FDA 510(k) clearance, CLIA waiver or CE marking
- New developments in tick-borne disease testing
- Babesiosis testing
- Development of a point-of-care concussion testing/brain trauma
- Importance of flu testing - development in over-the-counter (OTC) flu tests
- Infectious diseases testing - Zika, Ebola and Chagas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Eastern Europe
3. The Middle East
4. Latin America
5. Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics
6. New FDA Clearance, CLIA Waive and CE Mark Products
7. Tick-Borne Diseases
8 Babesiosis
9. New Developments
- ChemBio Diagnostics, Inc. (Medford, NY)
- Cue Health, Inc. (San Diego, CA) and Diassess, Inc. (Emeryville, CA)
- ChromaCode (Carlsbad, CA)
- Curetis (Holzgerlingen, Germany)
- Infectious Diseases
10. Summary
Companies Mentioned
- ChemBio Diagnostics, Inc.
- ChromaCode
- Cue Health, Inc
- Curetis
- Diassess, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8wst8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article